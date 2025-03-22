"Knockout artist in the ring": Magic Johnson, Dwight Howard's fiancee & more react to boxing legend George Foreman's death

NBA legend Magic Johnson and former star Dwight Howard's fiancee, Amy Luciani, were among many who reacted to the death of George Foreman on Friday. Johnson shared a heartfelt note about Foreman's death on X, briefly chronicling the boxing legend's life:

"I was really sad to hear the news that one of my boxing heroes, George Foreman, passing away. I attended so many of George’s championship fights over his career. He was a knockout artist in the ring, and it was a pleasure getting to know him not only as a boxer but as a man.

"After leaving the ring, he turned into an amazing businessman — I even bought one of the first George Foreman grills! Cookie and I will be praying for his family during this time. 🙏🏾"

Meanwhile, Dwight Howard's fiancee, Amy Luciani, and former NBA coach Mark Jackson commented with a string of prayer emojis on The Shade Room's Instagram post about Foreman's death.

Amy Luciani and Mark Jackson react to George Foreman's death (Image: @theshaderoom IG)

George Foreman died at the age of 76 after a decorated career as a boxing champion, a pastor and a businessman. According to a statement released by his family on Friday, Foreman had died “surrounded by his loved ones” the night before.

Dwight Howard shuts down rumors of Lakers reunion

Dwight Howard has not played in the NBA since 2022, and for a while, it seemed that the big man was endorsing his services to the league's teams. One of his preferences was the LA Lakers, his old squad, who are coincidentally on the lookout for a reliable center.

However, the Lakers did not pursue Howard, and it seems that the eight-time NBA All-Star has also changed his mind about returning to LA. When asked if he'd be ready if the Lakers called, Howard relayed his thoughts during a recent conversation with TMZ.

"Lakers not calling me brother," Howard said.

The former NBA champion further hinted at having moved on from the possibility when further questioned by the TMZ correspondent.

"I'm always ready," Howard said. "But there's more to life than basketball."

While he shut down any rumors of him joining the Lakers, Howard did relay that the team has a good chance of clinching the NBA title this season.

"Yeah, they got a real shot," Howard said when asked about the Lakers' chances of the NBA championship this season.

Dwight Howard had three separate one-year stints with the LA Lakers over the course of his 18-year career in the NBA. He was also an important piece of the Lakers' championship during the 2019-20 season, which earned Howard his sole ring.

The 6-foot-10 center also concluded his NBA career with the Lakers in the 2021-22 season, during which he averaged 6.2 rebounds and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 61.2% from the field.

