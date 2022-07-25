“Kobe Bryant was the best Michael Jordan impersonator we ever had” - Nick Wright highlights what separated Kobe Bryant from Michael Jordan

The late Kobe Bryant grew up idolizing Michael Jordan. Bryant patterned his game after the six-time NBA champ to such a degree that he was almost a replica of the Chicago Bulls legend.

Bryant’s jump footwork, famous fade-away jump shot, and the unbending will to get better were all inspired by “His Airness.” According to NBA analyst Nick Wright, there was one aspect of Jordan that the LA Lakers icon couldn’t quite replicate:

“Kobe Bryant was the best Michael Jordan impersonator we ever had, if you will, the late great Kobe Bryant. But what Kobe Bryant was never quite able to master was the efficiency that Jordan was able to score with.”

nick wright @getnickwright



youtube.com/watch?v=ijdbWl… Again, I know the biggest MJ fans are gonna be outraged by the overall ranking, but the video is really worth your time. It’s 45 minutes celebrating his career and making the case as to why he *might* be the GOAT Again, I know the biggest MJ fans are gonna be outraged by the overall ranking, but the video is really worth your time. It’s 45 minutes celebrating his career and making the case as to why he *might* be the GOAT youtube.com/watch?v=ijdbWl…

The numbers also back up Wright’s assertion that “The Black Mamba” couldn’t match MJ’s precision scoring. In his regular-season games, Jordan averaged 49.7% efficiency with his shots while Bryant posted 44.7%.

The postseason is another phase where Michael Jordan was way better than Bryant in efficiency. Jordan’s playoff efficiency dipped slightly compared to his regular-season marksmanship as he hit 48.7% of his shots.

"KB24" was a hairline better in the playoffs compared to the regular season but was still way short of Jordan with 44.8%

Ryan Schwan @SchwanBSS Kobe Bryant is to Michael Jordan what Trae Young is to Steph Curry. Neither had the efficiency of their template, but both had the huge advantage of tried NBA systems that were proven by their predecessors - allowing them to get to work faster and master them younger. Kobe Bryant is to Michael Jordan what Trae Young is to Steph Curry. Neither had the efficiency of their template, but both had the huge advantage of tried NBA systems that were proven by their predecessors - allowing them to get to work faster and master them younger.

The NBA Finals had more of the same theme. In 35 championship games, Jordan’s efficiency was just as good, averaging 48.1%. Bryant’s average in 37 title-contending games was even worse than his regular-season numbers as he averaged only 41.2%.

Michael Jordan’s overall numbers in the Finals also bested the numbers Bryant posted. “His Airness” averaged 33.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists while “KB24” put up 25.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Tupac @TupacAG Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan are the only guards in NBA history to win back to back Finals MVPs Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan are the only guards in NBA history to win back to back Finals MVPs https://t.co/xOuRSn9mce

Jordan ended up with six NBA titles, going undefeated in six Finals appearances. Bryant, meanwhile, played seven times on the game’s biggest stage and won five championship rings. His losses came against the Detroit Pistons in 2004 and the Boston Celtics in 2008.

Kobe Bryant had a 5-3 advantage in games versus Michael Jordan

The master and the student played eight head-to-head games with Kobe Bryant winning five of them. [Photo: Vanity Fair]

When Michael Jordan retired after the 2002-03 season after playing for the Washington Wizards, Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers ruled the NBA. Jordan finished his career with a 3-5 losing record against Bryant.

The two icons could have had more games had MJ not retired for three years after the legendary Chicago Bulls team was disbanded after 1998.

Average Joe Sports Talk Podcast @joes_talk



25 YEARS AGO TODAY 18-year-old Kobe played his first game against Michael Jordan.

#mambamentality #NBA

Kobe Bryant played and Michael Jordan had a special relationship from day one. MJ was not only Kobe’s idol but also became his mentor.25 YEARS AGO TODAY 18-year-old Kobe played his first game against Michael Jordan. Kobe Bryant played and Michael Jordan had a special relationship from day one. MJ was not only Kobe’s idol but also became his mentor. 25 YEARS AGO TODAY 18-year-old Kobe played his first game against Michael Jordan. #mambamentality #NBA https://t.co/sUPNRDC6TI

The first and last games between two of the best shooting guards in NBA history were monumental. December 17, 1996, was the first time they met on a basketball court. The 72-10 Bulls, led by Jordan, beat the Lakers 129-123.

MJ had 30 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one steal. The then-rookie Bryant was overmatched and finished with five points, one rebound and a block. Jordan was already past his athletic prime, but he was clearly still the NBA’s best at the time.

Fast forward to March 28, 2003, featuring a 40-year-old Jordan, now playing for the Wizards against a rampaging LA Lakers team. LA just completed a grand slam and was looking for a four-peat heading into the playoffs.

ESPN Australia & NZ @ESPNAusNZ



(via 18 years ago, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan gave us this iconic moment in MJ's last game at Staples Center(via @Lakers 18 years ago, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan gave us this iconic moment in MJ's last game at Staples Center 🐍🐐(via @Lakers) https://t.co/KdsXcrq8ii

Kobe Bryant torched every defender, including MJ, the Wizards threw at him. “The Black Mamba” showed Michael Jordan that he was the future of the NBA, finishing with 55 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Jordan didn’t do too badly for a 40-year-old player on one good knee. He ended the game with 23 points, four assists and one steal, hitting 50% of his shots. However, he couldn't stop Washington from falling to a 108-94 defeat.

