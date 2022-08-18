"Kobe Bryant doesn't have championships 4 and 5 if not for Pau Gasol", "Perfect teammate for Kobe and Laker for life" - Fans react to news of LA Lakers retiring Pau Gasol's jersey

The LA Lakers announced the jersey retirement of franchise legend Pau Gasol earlier today. The big man received praise for his contributions to the team from elated NBA fans on social media.

Pau Gasol was an integral part of the LA Lakers in their championship years. As one of the most skilled big men of his era, Gasol played a major role in supporting Kobe Bryant to secure two titles for the Purple and Gold.

Having spent a large part of his career in LA, Gasol is undoubtedly a legend of the franchise. With two titles, 6x All-Star selections and 4x All-NBA selections over his 18 year career, the Spaniard is also a legend of the game.

With the LA Lakers finally announcing that they would retire his jersey no. 16, Gasol expressed his gratitude to the organization.

With several fans reacting to the news, here are some of the best responses from fans of Twitter:

Alex Gowan @DraftGowan13 @Lakers @RotoSurgeon @paugasol Are we sure Pau is a legend?? Imo he’s a Hall of Very Good player but not HOF/legend. @Lakers @RotoSurgeon @paugasol Are we sure Pau is a legend?? Imo he’s a Hall of Very Good player but not HOF/legend.

SBLVI🏆🏁🐍 @RamuelLJackson @Lakers @paugasol No brainer here. Perfect teammate for Kobe and Laker for life. @Lakers @paugasol No brainer here. Perfect teammate for Kobe and Laker for life.

Return of the Fleetwood Mac @milano_cookiezz @TheHoopCentral If you think Pau is mid you’re either too young to remember him or you weren’t paying attention to bball back then @TheHoopCentral If you think Pau is mid you’re either too young to remember him or you weren’t paying attention to bball back then

Josh Toussaint @josh2saint In honor of his jersey retirement, it doesn't get talked about enough how Pau Gasol absolutely whooped Kevin Garnett's ass in the 2010 Finals, especially Game 7 In honor of his jersey retirement, it doesn't get talked about enough how Pau Gasol absolutely whooped Kevin Garnett's ass in the 2010 Finals, especially Game 7

𝘫𝘢𝘫𝘢𝘫𝘢𝘫𝘢𝘫𝘢 @CRT100_ Seeing Pau Gasol’s jersey go up in the rafters , then seeing it’s going next to Kobe’s 24. Seeing Pau Gasol’s jersey go up in the rafters , then seeing it’s going next to Kobe’s 24. https://t.co/3xpl0MtIAa

While some fans weren't sold on the idea of Gasol's jersey being retired, the honor is truly deserved. Pau Gasol has been one of the best power forwards to wear a Lakers uniform.

With March 7th, 2023 becoming an important day in the Lakers calendar, the Purple and Gold will hope to do their best to honor the Spaniard.

Pau Gasol's career as an LA Laker

Pau Gasol gets introduced before a game

Pau Gasol didn't start his career off as with the Purple and Gold. Having been drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies, Gasol spent his first six years with the team. Winning the Rookie of the Year accolade in the 2001-02 season, Gasol had already proven himself capable enough to be a force in the NBA.

The Spaniard was acquired by the Lakers midway through the 2007-08 season. Gasol would immediately make an impact as he helped the Purple and Gold make three consecutive Finals appearances. With three trips resulting in two championships, Gasol emerged as an integral piece for the team.

In each of these three seasons, Gasol was also named an All-Star alongside Kobe Bryant. While the next three seasons weren't as fruitful, Gasol remained a valuable contributor until the end of his tenure.

Gasol suffered several injuries in his last three years as a Laker. This would plague him throughout the rest of his career as he played for the Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs.

During his tenure with the Purple and Gold, the Spaniard put up an average of 17.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Enjoying one of his most productive years in the championship era, Gasol appeared to be the ideal counterpart to Bryant.

Pau Gasol retired after the 2019-20 season. Although he missed a large part of the previous year due to injury as well, Gasol didn't play a single game in his final year in the NBA.

Having retired at the age of 39, the Spaniard enjoyed a long and fruitful career in the league. Expected to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Gasol truly earned the right to have his jersey retired.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar