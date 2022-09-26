"Kobe knew that deep down that what mattered most to Phil was winning rings" - Rob Pelinka looks back at Kobe Bryant and Phil Jackson's relationship

Kobe Bryant joined the LA Lakers via the 1996 draft and took some time to find his footing. Bryant came off the bench in his first two seasons but slowly started making an impact. The fruits of Bryant’s efforts started presenting themselves on the floor. However, teams like the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs proved to be a problem in the playoffs.

The LA Lakers knew they had to shake things up a little, which they did by hiring Phil Jackson for the 1999-00 season. Jackson had a strong resume, having won six titles with the Chicago Bulls, and proved an instant success in LA.

With dominant players like Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, Phil Jackson completed a three-peat. He became the only coach to achieve that feat with two franchises.

However, there was a hiccup in the relationship Kobe Bryant and Phil Jackson shared. Jackson had trouble getting through to Bryant and chose not to re-sign with the Lakers after the 2003-04 season. But after a season away, Jackson returned to coach the team and was welcomed by Bryant.

Phil Jackson returned, and so did winning basketball for the LA Lakers. He continued his tenure for six seasons, making three appearances in the Finals. The LA Lakers won back-to-back titles with Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol. The LA Lakers’ 2010 title marked eleven rings for Phil Jackson, making him one of the most celebrated coaches in NBA history.

Kobe Bryant gained more freedom in Phil Jackson’s second stint

The tensest part of Bryant and Jackson’s relationship initially was the freedom Bryant wanted offensively. Jackson had a way of doing things that Bryant didn't always accept. The feud between Bryant and O’Neal also pushed Jackson to the edge, despite having previously worked with some challenging locker rooms.

Phil Jackson’s second stint was when the two got a chance to iron out their differences. Bryant was then the centerpiece of the Lakers organization, and Jackson found common ground that kept both Bryant and the team happy.

“I gave him more of a license to do his thing, as long as it stayed within the overall context of the triangle,” Jackson told ESPN in 2015.

Freedom helped Kobe Bryant put up some of his best seasons in the NBA, along with playoff success. Bryant was named Finals MVP in both the championships he won without Shaquille O’Neal.

