Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Bianka, lights up dancing on historic night as Dodgers’ Kershaw notches 3,000th career strikeout

Kobe Bryant’s family attended the Los Angeles Dodgers vs the Chicago White Sox game on Wednesday night. Vanessa Bryant posted photographs from their time at the game.

Pictures showed Natalia Bryant staring at the field in awe of Clayton Kershaw, who became the 20th pitcher with 3000+ strikeouts. He's also the fourth left-handed pitcher to reach the historic mark.

Vanessa shared a video of her daughter, Bianka, dancing from the stands. Natalia reacted to her sister’s dance with a hearty smile. Their mother shared the video on Instagram and wrote:

“💙 ⚾️ #3000.”

Like Kobe Bryant did during his lifetime, his family now also supports the Los Angeles Dodgers. Vanessa Bryant and her oldest daughter, Natalia, attended the Dodgers-Cubs game in LA on April 11. The family holds a passionate love for sport and is regularly in attendance at basketball and baseball games.

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant were spotted at the USC vs. UCLA game on Feb. 13. Bryant also follows the Connecticut Huskies; her late daughter, Gianna Bryant, was a big fan of the team but died with Kobe in a helicopter crash in 2020.

Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, and daughter, Natalia, were spotted on vacation in Mexico

Before attending the Dodgers game on Wednesday, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant were on vacation in Mexico. Vanessa shared photographs from the family trip on Instagram on June 29. Pictures from their vacation show the family enjoying the local cuisine, taking treks, breaking pinatas and embracing the Mexican culture.

Kobe Bryant’s family has had much to celebrate this year. In May, Natalia graduated cum laude from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts. In June, Natalia's youngest daughter, Capri, turned six. Lastly, Kobe’s signature Nike shoes were one of the most-worn sneakers in the league last season.

The Nike Kobe 6 and Nike Kobe 5 were ranked among the five most-worn sneakers in the league. The Nike Kobe 8 and Nike Kobe 4 were ranked in the top 10.

Five years after his death, NBA players still do their part to honor Kobe Bryant’s legacy, as his sneakers continue to dominate the league. His family also goes beyond by showing up to support Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s favorite sports teams.

