Kobe Bryant's father Joe alleged auctioning his 2000 Lakers ring invites NBA fans' scrutiny: "Drake gonna buy this"

Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers took over the NBA by winning three back-to-back titles in the early 2000s. Bryant alongside Shaquille O'Neal were an unstoppable duo, arguably more dominant compared to the Chicago Bulls' duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in the '90s.

When Bryant won his first ring with the Lakers, he gave the memento to his father, Joe "Jellybean" Bryant. We can assume that the gift was Kobe's way of thanking his father and dedicating the championship victory to him considering how Joe never won a title in his NBA career.

Despite the heartwarming moment between a father and son, it was recently reported that Joe Bryant is auctioning the ring his son gave him in 2000.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans react to Kobe Bryant's father putting up his 2000 NBA ring for auction

For over two decades, Kobe Bryant's father, Joe, held on to his son's first NBA championship ring. However, it appears that "Jellybean" is ready to part ways with it.

Kobe's 2000 championship ring is reportedly up for auction and is priced at $64,000 as of March 17. Keep in mind that prices will go up daily depending on whether bidders will continue to make offers. The bidding reportedly ends on March 30.

Fans on social media are now giving their opinions on Joe selling his son's ring. Some made hilarious remarks, while others were simply confused by why Kobe's dad would do such a thing. Here's what some of them had to say on X:

"Drake buying that for sure."

Expand Tweet

"Drake checkbook calling to him like the green goblin mask."

Expand Tweet

"Idk why his family would sell his ring, it’s not like Kobe did not leave 800 million dollars for his family🤷🤷. "

Expand Tweet

"Kobe would've never sold it. Wow sad."

Expand Tweet

"Wow, Kobe's championship ring up for auction! A true collector's item, wonder who will snag it!"

Expand Tweet

"This can't happen if he's alive! Shit happened bcs he's dead. Sad 😥. "

Expand Tweet

"If I had the money i would buy it and give it to Vanessa, sad that his own dad is selling this. Kobe is probably rolling over in his grave. R.I.P Mamba."

Expand Tweet

"I really hope the lakers just straight up buy it cause that's sad if his parents are actually selling his ring."

Expand Tweet

Kobe Bryant loyally played for 20 seasons with the LA Lakers. Seeing his first championship ring with the team up for auction is undeniably an eye-opener to many, especially to collectors.