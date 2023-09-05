“Kobe cared about it all the time" - Stephen A. Smith draws out flaw in Jimmy Butler comparisons with Lakers legend

Being compared to the late Kobe Bryant is no joke, which is why it was special when Devin Booker was recognized by Stephen A. Smith as similar to the LA Lakers legend. Smith even went as far as to say that Booker embodies Bryant over Jimmy Butler.

Bryant's influence is still felt in the league. Players try their best to show off their best Kobe impression. Smith narrowed down the modern NBA stars who come close to the five-time champion.

According to the ESPN analyst, Booker is the only star who approaches the game similarly to the way the legend used to.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Smith was asked by his new "First Take" co-host, Shannon Sharpe, in a recent episode of "Club Shay Shay," to choose between Booker and Butler in regards to who among the two manifests Mamba Mentality.

"Jimmy Butler works, but the difference between Jimmy Butler and Devin Booker is Jimmy Butler doesn't care that much about offense until the postseason arrives," Smith said. "Kobe cared about it all the time, and Devin Booker cares about it all the time.

"They're coming out looking for their shot from opening tipoff. Jimmy Butler, sometimes you feel like you literally got to throw something at him just to make him shoot the basketball. It's not a priority for him."

Expand Tweet

In Butler's defense, he focuses more on the defensive side of things most of the time. That has helped him become a defensive star. During the postseason, the Miami Heat star turns on his offensive side and usually goes on a scoring rampage.

For Booker, it's a known fact that he's a huge fan of Bryant. With the way he plays, it's obvious that he's practiced the moves that the 18-time All-Star usually did on the hardwood.

You might also be interested in reading this: “I’m gonna say Jayson Tatum” - Stephen A. Smith snubs Luka Doncic on his list of best players under 25 in NBA

Stephen A. Smith trolls Shannon Sharpe on First Take

During Sharpe's first day at First Take, he accidentally called his new co-host "Skip" twice. Some adjustment is needed in his new job, as he worked closely with Skip Bayless for seven years, and is just getting used to being across the desk from Stephen A. Smith. And on Day 2 of Sharpe's appearance of First Take, Smith took the opportunity to troll the Hall of Famer:

"You can call it Day 2, but it's really Day 1 because the full two-hour show with me and the man, Shannon Sharpe. ... I know there was a hiccup yesterday, I know there was a hiccup yesterday, Shannon.

"'Cause you called me something other than Stephen A., but I got a solution to the problem."

Stephen A. then proceeded to stick a nametag onto his jacket to help Sharpe from making minor mistakes. The former NFL tight end hilariously played along with the gag.

"And you are, Molly Qerim," Sharpe said.

Expand Tweet

Also read: “I could’ve been a drill sergeant” – Shannon Sharpe quips about skit with Stephen A. Smith during his First Take debut