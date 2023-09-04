“I could’ve been a drill sergeant” – Shannon Sharpe quips about skit with Stephen A. Smith during his First Take debut

Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe finally arrived at ESPN's "First Take," as he and Stephen A. Smith had a skit prepared for fans on his first day. The two obviously had some fun in introducing Sharpe to the ESPN show, as they played around like soldiers in their skit.

The long wait for Sharpe to be back on television is over after leaving FS1's Undisputed. Weeks after the former tight end left the Fox talk show, Smith hinted at the possibility of the two joining forces. Now, the rumor has come to fruition and they are working together.

Both of them played along while doing a skit for "First Take," with Shannon playing the role of a drill sergeant. Take a look at how the two played along with the skit.

"Stephen A.! What is your sole purpose on First Take?" Sharpe said.

"To do whatever you tell me to, drill sergeant!" Smith replied.

"That's a brilliant idea! You must be a d*** genius. You must have an IQ of 160. Now, get to First Take."

"Hold on, I run this show. I don't care what drill sergeant is, you heard me? First Take's in the house." Stephen A. countered.

After the video was posted on ESPN's social media accounts, the former Denver Broncos star shared the video on X, formerly Twitter. He captioned it:

"I think I could’ve been a drill sergeant 4 real tho 🤣🤣."

With Sharpe on board, things are going to be exciting for fans. Even before he was introduced, the show garnered a ton of attention from fans, making it the most-watched show of their timeslot.

Shannon Sharpe accidentally calls Stephen A. "Skip"

It's been a slightly hard adjustment for Shannon Sharpe as he takes on a new task of being Stephen A.'s new debate partner. His experience being on a sports debate show with Skip Bayless got him confused for a bit as he called his new partner "Skip." Smith didn't give him a hard time and understood the adjustment Sharpe had to make.

Watch the video below as the Hall of Fame footballer addressed Smith as Skip.

Bayless was Shannon's partner for seven years, which makes the adjustment slightly difficult.

Now, fans are excited to watch Sharpe as the new debate partner of Smith. The two have an interesting dynamic even outside of "First Take," so it will be fun to see how their partnership pans out in the show.

