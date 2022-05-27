“Kobe enhanced those skillsets that he took from Michael Jordan” - Tracy McGrady picks Kobe Bryant over Michael Jordan as the greatest 1-on-1 player of all time

Tracy McGrady believes his former rival Kobe Bryant would outdo Michael Jordan in a one-on-one matchup. Bryant is one of the most skilled basketball players of all time, and a lot of that is because of Jordan. Both these stars looked identical on the court as the Mamba was a walking mirror of MJ in all aspects of the game.

McGrady, also one of the best one-on-one players, had some great battles with Bryant. He is well versed with all that the five-time champion brings to the court, and this compliment is definitely a huge recognition of Bryant's brilliance.

On "First Take" to promote his new one-on-one league, McGrady was asked who was the best one-on-one player among Bryant, Jordan and LeBron James.

"I see MJ and Kobe, but Kobe enhanced those skillsets that he took from Michael Jordan," McGrady said. "The ball-handling skills. The fadeaways. I think Kobe is the most skilled basketball player that I’ve ever seen over Michael Jordan.”

Bryant and Jordan have always been compared because of the similarity in their games. Even the Black Mamba agreed that all of his skills came from what he learned from Jordan. By the time Bryant made his way into the league, Jordan was in the final stages of his career.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



24 years ago today, the two went head-to-head in the 1998 NBA All-Star Game Kobe vs. MJ24 years ago today, the two went head-to-head in the 1998 NBA All-Star Game Kobe vs. MJ 🐐24 years ago today, the two went head-to-head in the 1998 NBA All-Star Game 🔥 https://t.co/tIvoAIhJ1i

They did lock horns a few times, and despite his age, MJ gave the Mamba a tough time. There is still no definitive answer as to who among the two is better in terms of one-on-one basketball. But it would certainly be close considering the tenacity both these legends brought to the game.

Kobe Bryant was one of the best all-round players of his generation

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

Bryant is considered to be one of the greatest LA Lakers in franchise history. He brought his Mamba Mentality every time he stepped on the court, and that is what made him special. Having played for 20 seasons, Bryant achieved everything because of his undying passion and love for the game.

Kobe Highlights & Motivation @kobehighlight Allen Iverson shares one of his favorite Kobe Bryant stories.



Don’t talk trash with the Black Mamba. Allen Iverson shares one of his favorite Kobe Bryant stories. Don’t talk trash with the Black Mamba. https://t.co/vkTvk73MEX

He worked extremely hard to develop his skills, and as time passed, he kept adding new weapons to his machinery. Bryant was a certified scorer as he made buckets from nearly anywhere. From the jump shot to the fadeaway and the dunk, he had it all and was a tough player to guard.

Despite being a menace on offense, Bryant worked on his defense as well. Proof of that was his nine All-Defensive first-team selections. Kobe demanded nothing but the best from his teammates. He gave his everything, and if he got any less from his co-players, the Mamba expressed his displeasure.

Kobe Highlights & Motivation @kobehighlight



Watch your head Kobe Bryant dunking all over the NBA in #8Watch your head Kobe Bryant dunking all over the NBA in #8Watch your head 👀 https://t.co/uTc0tv2c7F

His death in January 2020 was a massive loss for everyone in the basketball fraternity. But the legacy he left behind will continue to inspire many more generations to work hard and achieve greatness.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein