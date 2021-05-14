"Kobe not gonna be there is gonna be super emotional" - Kevin Garnett pays tribute to Kobe Bryant's ahead of Hall of Fame induction

Kobe Bryant is set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, marking a fitting tribute to one of the game's greats. The LA Lakers and NBA legend left the basketball community last year following his untimely demise in a helicopter accident. Fans will get to cherish more memories when his name gets announced on the podium.

Kevin Garnett acknowledges Kobe Bryant's influence ahead of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction

Kevin Garnett won a championship with the Boston Celtics

Kevin Garnett joined The Athletic's Shams Charania today, speaking at length about the upcoming basketball Hall of Fame event. The interaction also touched on the late Kobe Bryant, whom Garnett had some emotional words to say about:

"Not having Kobe is gonna affect everybody. He had such a pivotal part in the game itself. Kobe not gonna be there is gonna be super emotional."

Garnett continued, saying:

"The fact that the three of us [Bryant, Duncan and Garnett] pushed the other two, whether it was awards, rings or All-Star, we all three pushed each other a lot."

Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant and San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan will all be inducted into the basketball hall of fame on Saturday. The event was supposed to take place in 2020, but was moved to this year following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kevin Garnett on entering Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall on Saturday with Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan: "Not having Kob’ is going to affect everybody ... Kobe not being there is going to be super emotional for everybody." pic.twitter.com/tAhvE2YJMk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 14, 2021

Other inductees include four-time National Coach of the Year Eddie Sutton, two-time NBA Champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, 10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings, three-time NCAA National Championship Coach of Baylor Kim Mulkey, five-time Division II National Coach of the Year Barbara Stevens and longtime FIBA executive Patrick Baumann.

This week, Kobe will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.



Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/KQcuEoKsir — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 10, 2021

Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant enjoyed a great rivalry, especially between 2008-2010, when Garnett's Boston Celtics and Bryant's LA Lakers met in the NBA Finals two years in a row.

Garnett got the better of Kobe Bryant in 2008, winning his maiden championship as part of the Celtics' 'Big 3'. However, the 'Black Mamba' had the last laugh, beating the Celtics and Garnett in six games en route to his 4th NBA ring.

Kobe Bryant had a first-ballot Hall of Fame career that saw him win five championships, two NBA finals MVPs and a regular season MVP. Bryant was loyal to the LA Lakers throughout his playing career, starting and ending it at Staples Center.

