"Kobe, KD or Kyrie" - 4x Finals MVP makes his pick for a teammate to go against Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in a hypothetical 2 vs 2 battle

LeBron James is one of the most socially active NBA players. Despite his busy schedule, the four-time MVP often finds time to engage with fans and his social media followers through Q's and A's.

In his most recent segment on Twitter, there were some interesting questions asked to him. The four-time champion answered them all with utmost honesty.

SB Nation posed a question that certainly sent fans into a frenzy. The famous sports blogging website asked LeBron James who he would choose as his teammate to face Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Having played with and against some greats, the four-time MVP gave an exciting answer. He said:

"Kobe, KD or Kyrie"

Of the three players he mentioned, LeBron James has only played aside Kyrie Irving. Him choosing Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant was purely based on the greatness these two players brought to the game.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are arguably the best duos to ever play a game of baseball. They helped the Bulls to six NBA championships and defeating them in a battle in a 2v2 battle is going to be extremely tough.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports



Unfair. Prime Kobe and LeBron on the same squad.Unfair. Prime Kobe and LeBron on the same squad. Unfair. 🇺🇸https://t.co/eRlwmAQRK8

LeBron James is one of the greatest to play in the game and he often draws comparisons with Michael Jordan. These questions have certainly been a regular in his career. But it is certain that if he had to team up with Kobe, KD or Kyrie to face MJ and Pippen, it would be a matchup for the ages.

How good was LeBron James during the four years he won the MVP award?

2014 NBA Finals - Game Two

LeBron James has had a glorious 19 year NBA career. He has won everything available in the league. However, one of his biggest achievements is the four MVP awards he won in the span of five years. He also has four Finals MVP trophies to his name.

Mark Jackson’s Burner @casualtakeking Lebron James use to have the Miami Heat crowd lit with all due respect Lebron James use to have the Miami Heat crowd lit with all due respect 🔥https://t.co/48cFlQHsV3

His first trophy came in 2009, which to date is considered special. James averaged 28.4 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 7.2 APG, 1.7 SPG and 1.2 BPG to be announced as the MVP. He created history by becoming the first Cavalier to be awarded the prestigious trophy.

The following season, James once again returned to claim the MVP trophy by averaging 29.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG and 8.6 APG. Despite having two trophies on his resume, LeBron James had not proved his mettle in the postseason. He then decided to make the shift and went to the Miami Heat in 2010.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 12 YEARS AGO TODAY

The Celtics upset the 61-win Cavs by eliminating them in 6 games despite 27 PTS, 19 REB, 10 AST from MVP LeBron James.



LeBron signed with the Miami Heat 2 months later. 12 YEARS AGO TODAYThe Celtics upset the 61-win Cavs by eliminating them in 6 games despite 27 PTS, 19 REB, 10 AST from MVP LeBron James. LeBron signed with the Miami Heat 2 months later. https://t.co/RIWzPP6YXk

Although he drew immense criticism for leaving his homeland of Cleveland, James continued to put up massive performances for the team from South Beach.

In his first season itself, James helped the team reach the NBA Finals. However, things went downhill as Dirk Nowitzki inspired the Dallas Mavericks to make a comeback and claim the championship in 2011. After a lot of backlash from the media, James responded strongly by leading the Heat to two consecutive NBA championships.

He was at his dominant best and also won MVP awards in 2012 and 2013. His partnership alongside Dwyane Wade was terrific in the postseason. The duo helped the Miami Heat become a force to be reckoned with in the East.

(ᗒᗣᗕ)՞ ᑕᕼᖇIᔕ (⊃｡•́‿•̀｡)⊃ @AznFresh09_ Miami heat Lebron was a different breed



Miami heat Lebron was a different breed https://t.co/RM6EhgzOLC

James has not won the award since 2013 but has continued to deliver some top-notch performances. Many argued that he could have been awarded the MVP this year for his brilliance. But the LA Lakers' failure to reach the playoffs affected his chances of winning his fifth award.

