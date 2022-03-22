“Kobe would never, MJ would never, but LeBron has never done things like them” - JJ Redick on LeBron James saying he’s having the time of his life this season

NBA and LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, since making his NBA debut back in 2003, has been compared to the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in everything he has done and continues to do.

On ESPN's morning show First Take, former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick spoke about how James has always done things his way irrespective of the comparisons with the likes of MJ and Kobe and the noise made by the media. Redick said:

"I get where people would take umbrage with this quote, ‘Kobe would never. MJ would never.’ But LeBron has never done things like them. LeBron has always done things his way."

James, after the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, spoke about how he is having the time of his life despite his team's abysmal performances this season. King James is in pursuit of a scoring title and hopes to get his team into the postseason this year and could perhaps make some serious noise in the playoffs with the return of Anthony Davis and a much more effective Russell Westbrook.

How has LeBron James fared in Year 19?

King James in action against his former team the Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James, throughout his illustrious career, has earned the moniker of being an iron man. He is in his 19th season and has hardly had a serious injury. This has also translated to his performances as King James is still very much the king of the NBA's mountaintop at age 37.

It's almost unfathomable to even think of a player being in his 19th season in the league to be competing for the scoring title, but King James is doing so. He leads the league in scoring at the moment by averaging 30 points per game and is battling with the likes of Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant for the scoring title.

What makes this even more remarkable is that James is being played as the center by coach Frank Vogel. That's uncharted territory for him. Yet, he is still averaging 30 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He is shooting over 52.0% from the field and is a little higher than 35% from beyond the arc. James has averaged a career-high number of shots (7.9 per game) from beyond the arc this season as he is focusing on doing most of his damage from range rather than endurine clanging and banging while attacking the rim inside the arc.

While the Lakers have definitely had a disappointing season with their atrocious defense and lack of chemistry between the players, LeBron James continues to re-write the history books and cement himself as arguably the greatest player of all time.

