“Kobe played in it, Michael Jordan played in it”: Anthony Edwards says he drew inspiration to don Team USA colors from his idols

Anthony Edwards is emerging as the leader of the Team USA roster that is set to play in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. He was the team's leading scorer in its five exhibition games, averaging 19.2 points per game, including 34 in a win against Germany.

It is the first time Edwards played on the senior team. It was apparently an easy decision for him to don the red, white and blue jersey.

Why did Edwards play for Team USA?

“I just wanted to play in it because Kobe played in it, Michael Jordan played in it,” Edwards said. “Those are the best players, so gotta do what they do.”

Edwards is attempting to follow in their footsteps and make history for Team USA. He wants to be like the former greats who went before him. He had plenty of memories of the past Team USA players. He wants to create those moments of his own.

“I mean, when Vince Carter jumped over buddy and almost punched Kevin Garnett in the face after he jumped over him. Or the Kobe one when Kobe was talking Spanish to Luis Scola and Lebron was like, ‘Chill, Kobe’,” Edwards said as he recounted some of his favorite Team USA moments from the past.

Edwards was referencing when Carter threw down a massive dunk in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. He took a steal and leaped completely over 7-foot-2 Frederic Weiss for a thunderous jam. He was a part of the team that cruised to the gold medal at the 2000 Olympics.

He also referenced the famous incident when Bryant talked trash to Scola in his native Spanish. During the semifinals of the 2008 Beijing Games, USA took on Argentina. Early in the first quarter, Bryant gave it to Scola in Spanish. James then came in to calm down Bryant.

Bryant got a loose ball and finished with a dunk on the next play. USA won the game and the gold medal in 2008.

Edwards will try to make his mark with Team USA during the 2023 World Cup. The team will be one of the main favorites in a loaded field. All 12 players on the roster have zero senior-level experience.

The Americans begin their campaign on Saturday against New Zealand. They will also play Jordan and Greece in their group matches. Greece will be their toughest game but should be an easy win as Giannis Antetokounmpo will not join the squad.

