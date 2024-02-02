"Kobe really needed Pau" - Jayson Tatum hails Kristaps Porzingis as 'missing piece' for potential Celtics' championship duo

It's well-known that Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum looks up to the late Kobe Bryant. Like many stars today, Tatum idolized Bryant growing up, which is a testament to the legacy the former LA Laker's star left behind. Even years after his tragic passing, the Celtics forward tries to remember him in many other ways.

During Bryant's time, he teamed up with Pau Gasol in an attempt to win titles. It was the right move for the Lakers because they went to three-straight NBA Finals since the 2007-08 season. The then-newly formed duo led the team to back-to-back title wins against the Orlando Magic and Tatum's Celtics.

Now, Tatum can't help but compare his situation with what happened to Bryant and Gasol. Over the summer, Boston traded for a European big man, Kristaps Porzingis. With his addition, the Celtics became a much-feared matchup, especially against Eastern Conference teams.

Tatum looked back at the offseason move his team executed over the summer. Due to Porzingis' chemistry with the forward and the rest of the team, comparing their situation to Bryant's and Gasol's happened.

"Kobe really needed Pau for those last two championships that they won together," Tatum says. "Whatever path that I'm on and we're on, KP really feels like the missing piece."

It wasn't an easy decision to trade for Porzingis, however. The Celtics had to let the team's heart, Marcus Smart, be involved in the deal. Still, sacrifices had to be made for them to reach the excellence they've had so far this season.

Porzingis has also developed a strong chemistry with Jaylen Brown. With that, the Celtics have become a favorite to win the title after coming up short in last year's playoffs.

Jayson Tatum shares the biggest regret involving Bryant

Even though Bryant had already retired from the NBA when Jayson Tatum was drafted, he was still able to build a close bond with him. Throughout the years, when the Lakers legend was still around, younger players like Tatum would seek mentorship from him.

Everyone knew that the forward became close with the five-time champion. However, he revealed that he regrets not doing a specific thing to reach out to Bryant.

"It is bittersweet. I can’t believe that he’s not here anymore. And the thing that I regret is I wish I would’ve called him more. I wish I would’ve texted him more," Tatum said.

According to Boston's forward, he always thought that Bryant was busy. Tatum mentioned that he didn't want to bother the two-time Finals MVP, despite being pushed by the legend himself to contact him more. However, the Celtics forward admitted that he was scared to reach out to him at that time.

