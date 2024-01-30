NBA Daily Picks for January 30, 2024: Jayson Tatum’s point total, Warriors vs Sixers and more

There are five games on Tuesday night, so plenty of NBA Daily Picks are available for everyone. The day is packed with many great games such as the LA Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers.

Some player prop bets are also intriguing given some of the matchups. Steph Curry could have another great game, Jayson Tatum might find his grove on offense and Tyrese Haliburton's impending return could mean a bunch of assists.

Here are some of the best NBA Daily Picks for January 30, 2024:

NBA Daily Picks for Jan. 30

1.) Jayson Tatum's points total versus the Indiana Pacers

Jayson Tatum is currently ranked 11th in the NBA in scoring, averaging 26.9 points per game. Tatum's scoring has been down this season due to the addition of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. However, he's still capable of scoring in bunches and exceeding 30 points in a game.

Tatum's points total is one of our NBA daily top picks with a prop bet of 30.5 points against the Indiana Pacers. He's scored at least 31 points once in his last 10 games. It's safer to bet on him to go under due to his scoring performances this month.

2.) Tyrese Haliburton's assists total against the Boston Celtics

Tyrese Haliburton is leading the league in assists this season. He went from averaging 10.5 assists per game last season to 12.5 assists this current campaign. He's become a legitimate superstar for the Indiana Pacers and they will look to make a statement against the Boston Celtics.

Haliburton's assists total is another one of our NBA daily picks with a prop bet of 10.5 assists for Tuesday's game, which is lower than his season average. He has only played once in his last 10 games due to a hamstring injury, but head coach Rick Carlisle expects him to play. He'll likely notch at least 11 assists to show everyone why he was named an All-Star starter.

3.) Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers pick

The Golden State Warriors (-155) are the unexpected favorites to win the game against the Philadelphia 76ers (+135). The Warriors will be at home at the Chase Center, which is not a huge advantage based on their performance this season. The Sixers could be short-handed again just like their past two games.

However, the Warriors-Sixers game is one of our NBA daily picks. Oddsmakers are still predicting a win for Philadelphia over the Warriors. They are also predicting that the Sixers will also cover the spread (+3.5) and the total will go over 236.5 points.

4.) Steph Curry's points total versus the Philadelphia 76ers

Steph Curry's total points is another one of our NBA daily picks. He has a prop bet of 28.5 points against the Philadelphia 76ers. It's slightly higher than his current season average of 27.3 points per game. Curry has been on fire in his past two games, exploding for 46 points against the LA Lakers and 33 points against the Sacramento Kings.

Curry is favored to go over 28.5 points, which is not hard to see considering the Sixers could be short-handed again. Malcolm Brogdon of the Portland Trail Blazers was able to drop 24 points against the depleted Sixers, so don't be afraid to bet on the greatest shooter ever to score at least 29 points on Tuesday.

5.) LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks pick

The Atlanta Hawks (-205) are the slight favorites in their Tuesday matchup against the LA Lakers (+175). The Lakers could be without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, with the latter telling reporters his groin flared up on Monday's game.

The Lakers are also in the second game of a back-to-back, so James and Davis could get rested. Nevertheless, the game is still part of our NBA daily picks. Oddsmakers are still picking the underdog Lakers to get the win and cover the spread.

