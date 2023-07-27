“Kobe and Shaq like 2 great players that really didn't get along” – Ty Lue breaks down reason behind ‘lob city’ falling short of NBA championship

At the start of his coaching career, Ty Lue found himself as an assistant for the "Lob City" Clippers. Despite being loaded with talent, they were a group that constantly failed to get over the hump.

Through the early 2010's, the LA Clippers were a team poised to compete for championships. Unfortunately for them, they never got to live up to their full potential. LA had the talent with Chris Paul and Blake Griffin leading the charge, but something always managed to get in their way.

On the "All the Smoke" podcast, Ty Lue talked about his early days with the LA Clippers. He feels one reason why they didn't go farther was because of the two stars. Lue compared Chris Paul and Blake Griffin to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal on the LA Lakers. They were two incredible talents, but failed to get along at times.

"I think the biggest thing for me is like the CP and Blake like two great players and it reminds me a lot of like Kobe and Shaq like two great players that really didn't get along as best they could."

Shaq and Kobe might have had their diffferences, but they shouldn't be in the same breath as Lob City. They managed to overcome their issues and win three-straight championships with the Lakers.

How long was Ty Lue with the LA Clippers?

As far as the "Lob City" years go, Ty Lue was only with the organization for one season. After starting his coaching career with Doc Rivers on the Boston Celtics, he made the journey to LA when the Hall of Fame coach was traded.

Lue's first stint with the LA Clippers might have only been one year, but he managed to make his way back. Following a five-year stint with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Lue once again was an assistant for Rivers.

Things quickly changed for Lue during his second run with the Clippers. LA was bounced out of the bubble after giving up a 3-1 lead in the playoffs, which led to Rivers getting fired. Lue then was promoted to head coach.

Since the 2021 season, Lue has been at the helm of the Clippers' bench. With a star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, they are seen as a team with championship aspirations. That being said, injuries have derailed their hopes of reaching that goal.

During his time as head coach of the Clippers, Ty Lue has a regular season record of 133-103 and a playoff record of 11-13.

