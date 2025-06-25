“Kobe slander and disrespect gotta stop”: Lakers legend’s ex-teammate hits out at Tracy McGrady and more amid controversial remarks

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's legacy took shots from ex-players Gilbert Arenas and Tracy McGrady last week. While fans and members of the media have called both out, former Lakers player and teammate of Bryant, Matt Barnes, added his voice to the criticism.

Ad

On Wednesday, Barnes shared his thoughts on the controversy.

“This Kobe slander & disrespect gotta stop,” Barnes wrote. “Yall wasn’t talkin none of this weird sh** when he was here. Coulda woulda shoulda.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

On First Take, McGrady and Arenas sparked controversy with their comments about Bryant's legacy. McGrady asserted that he was as good as the late five-time NBA champion but lacked the opportunity to win championships. He also mentioned that if he were paired with Shaquille O'Neal instead of Kobe, he would have won championships.

"Replace Kobe with me with Shaq," McGrady said. "I don't win a championship? You don't think I could carry the Lakers to a Championship? I never had the opportunity. If I was put in that situation to win, I damn sure would show up and do what I do in the playoffs to elevate my team. I just never had the chance so I get diminished because I never won a championship. Is that my fault?"

Ad

Meanwhile, Arenas compared Bryant to Bulls legend Scottie Pippen. He said that despite having three NBA championships, Bryant was often treated like a sidekick during his early career with the Lakers, particularly with Shaq.

“Kobe had three rings, y’all weren’t treating him like a three-ring player, you’re treating him like a sidekick," Arenas said. "He was considered a sidekick, he was considered a Robin, and he was considered the next Pippen. In 2002, with three rings!”

Ad

Their comments ignited a heated debate among NBA fans. Some defended Bryant's legacy and others agreed with McGrady and Arenas' perspectives.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant ranked higher than LeBron James by former teammate in GOAT debate

On Feb. 23, Matt Barnes appeared on "Gil’s Arena" to share his two cents on the GOAT debate. He picked Kobe Bryant over LeBron James when he ranked his top-three basketball players of all time.

Ad

"I feel the three greatest players of all time are MJ, Kobe, and Bron," Barnes said. "I think as far as on and off the court, I think Bron is probably the all-time G.O.A.T. I just think when it comes to basketball I think it's MJ, Kobe, and then Bron as a respectful third."

Ad

Expand Tweet

While some fans might disagree with his assessment, both players have one form of bragging rights over the other. Regardless, the NBA’s GOAT debate will never come to an end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More