"Kuzma you’re at home"- NBA fans mock Kyle Kuzma for 'nasty' comment as his former team LA Lakers clinch 7th seed in play-in game

By Tristan Rawcliffe
Modified Apr 12, 2023 06:01 GMT
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma
The LA Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-102 in overtime to win their play-in matchup on Tuesday night. In doing so, the Lakers have secured the seventh seed and a first-round playoff matchup against the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

However, it wasn’t easy for the Lakers as both sides struggled offensively throughout the fourth quarter (19-12 advantage for LA). Poor offensive production from both teams led former Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma to comment about the game on Twitter:

“This is a nasty ass game,” Kuzma said.
Kuzma’s tweet quickly led to some backlash from Lakers fans who reminded him that his Washington Wizards didn’t even make the play-in. Washington (35-47) finished just 12th in the Eastern Conference.

“Hahahahaha Kuzma you’re at home,” one fan said.
“You play for the Wizards buddy,” another said.
However, some fans agreed with Kuzma’s take that the game was low-quality basketball, with many calling for Kuzma’s return to LA:

“Come back to LA,” one fan said.
“Some of the worst minutes of basketball I have seen in my life and believe me, I saw some disgusting play,” another said.
Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Kyle Kuzma’s tweet about the Lakers-Timberwolves play-in game:

LA Lakers set for first-round matchup against Memphis Grizzlies

LA Lakers star forward LeBron James
The LA Lakers rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit in Tuesday’s win over Minnesota.

The Lakers were led by star forward LeBron James. James finished with a game-high 30 points to go along with 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks on 57.1% shooting. Lakers star big man Anthony Davis added 24 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks on 52.6% shooting.

Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder also came up big with 21 points. This included a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left in regulation. However, the Wolves later forced overtime after veteran point guard Mike Conley was fouled by Davis on a corner 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds remaining.

As for Minnesota, the team was led by star big man Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks on 66.7% shooting.

Following their win, the Lakers are now set for a first-round playoff series against the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers finished 2-1 against the Grizzlies this season.

Meanwhile, Minnesota will face the winner of Wednesday’s play-in matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and OKC Thunder. The Wolves finished 2-1 against the Pelicans and 3-1 against the Thunder this season.

The winner of Minnesota versus New Orleans/OKC will take on the first-seeded Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

