"Kuzma you’re at home"- NBA fans mock Kyle Kuzma for 'nasty' comment as his former team LA Lakers clinch 7th seed in play-in game

The LA Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-102 in overtime to win their play-in matchup on Tuesday night. In doing so, the Lakers have secured the seventh seed and a first-round playoff matchup against the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

However, it wasnโ€™t easy for the Lakers as both sides struggled offensively throughout the fourth quarter (19-12 advantage for LA). Poor offensive production from both teams led former Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma to comment about the game on Twitter:

โ€œThis is a nasty ass game,โ€ Kuzma said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

kuz @kylekuzma This is a nasty ass game This is a nasty ass game ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ

Kuzmaโ€™s tweet quickly led to some backlash from Lakers fans who reminded him that his Washington Wizards didnโ€™t even make the play-in. Washington (35-47) finished just 12th in the Eastern Conference.

โ€œHahahahaha Kuzma youโ€™re at home,โ€ one fan said.

โ€œYou play for the Wizards buddy,โ€ another said.

However, some fans agreed with Kuzmaโ€™s take that the game was low-quality basketball, with many calling for Kuzmaโ€™s return to LA:

โ€œCome back to LA,โ€ one fan said.

โ€œSome of the worst minutes of basketball I have seen in my life and believe me, I saw some disgusting play,โ€ another said.

Joseph Lebrun @Lebrun_Jo_3 @kylekuzma @TrashTalk_fr Some of the worse minute of basketball I have seen in my life and believe me I saw some disgusting play... @kylekuzma @TrashTalk_fr Some of the worse minute of basketball I have seen in my life and believe me I saw some disgusting play...

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Kyle Kuzmaโ€™s tweet about the Lakers-Timberwolves play-in game:

brody @brody10344 @kylekuzma bro you arenโ€™t even in the playoffs just stop @kylekuzma bro you arenโ€™t even in the playoffs just stop

LA Lakers set for first-round matchup against Memphis Grizzlies

LA Lakers star forward LeBron James

The LA Lakers rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit in Tuesdayโ€™s win over Minnesota.

The Lakers were led by star forward LeBron James. James finished with a game-high 30 points to go along with 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks on 57.1% shooting. Lakers star big man Anthony Davis added 24 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks on 52.6% shooting.

Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder also came up big with 21 points. This included a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left in regulation. However, the Wolves later forced overtime after veteran point guard Mike Conley was fouled by Davis on a corner 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds remaining.

As for Minnesota, the team was led by star big man Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks on 66.7% shooting.

Following their win, the Lakers are now set for a first-round playoff series against the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers finished 2-1 against the Grizzlies this season.

Meanwhile, Minnesota will face the winner of Wednesdayโ€™s play-in matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and OKC Thunder. The Wolves finished 2-1 against the Pelicans and 3-1 against the Thunder this season.

The winner of Minnesota versus New Orleans/OKC will take on the first-seeded Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

Also read: "The legacy is there"- Dillon Brooks wants to knock out LeBron James to make a name for himself

Poll : 0 votes