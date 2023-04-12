"The legacy is there"- Dillon Brooks wants to knock out LeBron James to make a name for himself

The second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies are still waiting to find out who their first-round playoff opponent will be. The Grizzlies will take on the winner of Tuesday’s play-in matchup between the LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Many fans and analysts believe that the Lakers present a bigger threat to knock off Memphis. However, Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks has made it known that he isn’t afraid of LA.

Brooks recently spoke with Mark Giannotto of the Commercial Appeal about who he would like to play against in the first round and chose the Lakers. Brooks explained that he would like to face LA because it would present Memphis with a good test. Brooks added that it would make for a good storyline to knock Lakers star forward LeBron James out of the playoffs:

“I wouldn’t mind playing LeBron in a seven-game series,” Brooks said.

“The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away in the first round. It’ll test us good. They got good pieces, good players. That will be a good first-round matchup for us.”

How have the Memphis Grizzlies fared against the LA Lakers this season?

Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks

As for how the Memphis Grizzlies have fared against the LA Lakers this season, they went 1-2. Meanwhile, Brooks averaged just 9.7 points per game on 24.4% shooting in those three games.So, Brooks’ confidence may appear a bit questionable to some.

However, Memphis also went just 2-2 against Minnesota, so the Grizzlies could face a challenge regardless of their opponent.

Either way, Memphis will be shorthanded as the team is without starting big man Steven Adams (knee) and reserve big man Brandon Clarke (Achilles). This could make it difficult for the Grizzlies to contain Lakers star big man Anthony Davis in the first round. Likewise, the Grizzlies could have a hard time matching up against the Wolves' star big-man duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

