“Lil Bizzy Bone trippin as always” – Fans troll Dillon Brooks for challenging LeBron James to 1st round playoff matchup

Dillon Brooks' confidence is up on the roof as he boldly challenges LeBron James and the LA Lakers for a potential first-round matchup in the playoffs. With that said, fans have gathered and decided to troll the Memphis Grizzlies forward for his overconfidence.

The Grizzlies have clinched second spot in the Western Conference standings and are waiting on which team they'll be matched up against. One potential matchup would be the Lakers, and they're currently seventh in the conference, but that could change if they lose to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Play-In Tournament tonight.

Brooks recently shared what he thinks about the potential matchup. He had this to say:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I wouldn’t mind playing LeBron in a 7-game series…The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away in the first round. It’ll test us good. They got good pieces, good players, and that’ll be a good 1st round matchup for us."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- Dillon Brooks



(Via… “I wouldn’t mind playing LeBron in a 7-game series…The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away in the first round. It’ll test us good. They got good pieces, good players, and that’ll be a good 1st round matchup for us.”- Dillon Brooks(Via… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… “I wouldn’t mind playing LeBron in a 7-game series…The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away in the first round. It’ll test us good. They got good pieces, good players, and that’ll be a good 1st round matchup for us.”- Dillon Brooks (Via… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ycxXTXgVw0

Due to Brooks' confidence with his team, fans quickly shared their reactions to what he said on social media. We've collected the best reactions from the fans and here are some of them:

⁶ @SpeakContext @TheNBACentral Buddy… I don’t think you understand what you’re asking for @TheNBACentral Buddy… I don’t think you understand what you’re asking for

BRON FANATIC ❻ @WarlyKJ @TheNBACentral be careful what u wish for kid be careful what u wish for kid @TheNBACentral 😭 be careful what u wish for kid

RUI FANATIC @therealselena23 @TheNBACentral Nobody wants to play lebron and AD in a 7 game series @TheNBACentral Nobody wants to play lebron and AD in a 7 game series

Sports bettor @TheOneFortyPlus @TheNBACentral Man gonna eat these words then get traded in the off-season. @TheNBACentral Man gonna eat these words then get traded in the off-season.

َ @HoodiGuWop @TheNBACentral Blud think he’s him lmao Lebron gone average 40 against them @TheNBACentral Blud think he’s him lmao Lebron gone average 40 against them😭

cowtown5 @texasoccer5 @TheNBACentral Forget Lebron, AD is gonna eat Jackson and Memphis alive @TheNBACentral Forget Lebron, AD is gonna eat Jackson and Memphis alive https://t.co/UukXAkBZTW

. @jordydagoat_ @TheNBACentral Brooks thinks he’s gonna do anything in the playoffs vs us 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @TheNBACentral Brooks thinks he’s gonna do anything in the playoffs vs us 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 @BronGotGame @TheNBACentral This dude already acting up, we bout to pack yo cosplaying ahh to bullock island lil bro @TheNBACentral This dude already acting up, we bout to pack yo cosplaying ahh to bullock island lil bro

Keegan @keegan12121 @TheNBACentral Idc how old lebron is, I will never ask to play whatever team he’s on in the first round @TheNBACentral Idc how old lebron is, I will never ask to play whatever team he’s on in the first round

The Grizzlies are waiting on the results of tonight's Play-In game between the Lakers and Wolves. Whoever wins the match will come out as a first-round opponent for Brooks and his squad.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Sometimes he talks a little s**t to me” – Kevin Durant on Dillon Brooks’ ‘evil’ reputation and trash talking

How will Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies win over the potential playoff series against the Lakers?

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

Regardless of what Dillon Brooks said about the Lakers, there's a huge chance that the two teams will go head-to-head in the first round. For one, Los Angeles will go against a short-handed Minnesota squad. It was recently reported that the Wolves will miss three key players in their first Play-In game.

Due to this, the Lakers could be a potential matchup for the Grizzlies in the first round. With that said, we'll take a look at how well Memphis will match up against the 2020 champions.

Talent-wise, both teams have incredible talent on their rosters. However, the Lakers have LeBron James and Anthony Davis, a pair of All-Stars who have a ton of things to offer on both ends of the floor. Memphis could rely solely on Ja Morant, which arguably isn't the best game plan, especially in the postseason.

When it comes to depth, the Grizzlies have an advantage over the 17-time champions. Even if they are a man down, the second-place squad has decent personnel that can take over their injured players and perform well on the floor.

Also read: “He deserves jail time” - Fans troll Dillon Brooks for facing 1-game suspension after picking up his 18th technical of season

Poll : 0 votes