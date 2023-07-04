Kwame Brown has made headlines more in recent months for his antics on social media than he did for stellar play during his career.

Controversial footage surfaced this week of 2021 No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green and his former teammate Josh Christopher. Although the clip was removed from many social media platforms given the nature of it, many were still able to view it before it was removed.

In the video, the two men imitated s*x acts, with one putting the other's legs in the air before mimicking having s*x. That was in addition to other acts of the sort.

Former No. 1 pick Kwame Brown was quick to fire back on social media in a lengthy rant questioning just what the pair were doing.

"I saw this kid, Jalen Green. I don't know who nastier the guy that got the boy in the butt, Jalen Green, or the kid that got his feet in the air in the happy baby position. It's like, what the hell, what they done gave you boys? They done must have dropped some estrogen pills in you n***as' milk."

"... I was watching that sh*t like what the f**k does this n***a be doing?"

Kwame Brown's video didn't sit well with many

Given that Pride month just ended, many fans weren't too pleased with some of the things Kwame Brown said. In addition to taking aim at the pair, Brown's comments regarding their mother and father didn't sit well with many.

Although the former No. 1 pick stated that his cousin is a member of the LGBT community, many of the things he stated weren't supportive of the community. Although it seems as though Green and Christopher were merely joking around, Brown's comments still didn't go over well.

The pair played together in high school when the footage of the two videos was reportedly taken. Although they went their separate ways after high school, after Green was drafted out of Arizona and Christopher was signed out of the G League, they reunited.

Of course, the pair are no longer teammates, with Josh Christopher now playing for the Memphis Grizzlies. Considering the fact that the pair go way back, it's safe to say that they're still friends despite the trade.

