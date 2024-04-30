Kwame Brown highlights key difference between LeBron, Kobe and MJ: "How the hell you blame role players and you pay a guy 200-300 million dollars"

LeBron James and the LA Lakers team were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets. The elimination of James has brought out the usual basketball media circus to discuss the NBA living legend. Many have shared their takes on James’s season, career, next team and legacy. Former Laker Kwame Brown took to his YouTube channel to offer his two cents on James.

He pointed out why, according to Brown, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan were better than James. Brown said that despite Jordan and Bryant not being his friends, he had first-hand experience playing with both players.

Brown said he saw the two legendary guards up close and that is why he is confident, saying they were better than James. He does not think James belongs in the conversation of the greatest of all time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Ya’ll need to stop calling this man the GOAT,” Brown said. “He is not on the same level as Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.”

Brown continued his rant:

“The way Kobe Bryant prepared for the game, the way Michael Jordan prepared for the game, the way they obsessed over it, I think MJ would have jumped off a bridge if he lost 11 games to somebody. Kobe would have beat up his teammates if he lost three games or five games to somebody,” Brown said.

Brown also said Kobe Bryant made teammates so uncomfortable with losing that they may have demanded a trade. Brown said Bryant did not accept losing.

However, James made it clear after the game that he also did not accept losing. He took no pride in making it a tough series with the Nuggets and was upset they lost.

Brown criticized James for critiquing his teammates. He said Bryant and Jordan led by example and worked out before everyone else to set the tone for their teammates.

Brown had a problem with how the media never blames James for losses. He thinks the media, LeBron James and his team always throw the blame on the other players.

“How do you blame role players and you pay a guy 200-300 million dollars? It ain’t the damn role players fault, it’s the guys with the damn money. LeBron handpicked some of the role players and then when it don’t work and says it ain’t my fault,” Brown said.

Kwame Brown calls LeBron James a "crybaby.”

Kwame Brown also threw a couple of insults at LeBron James. He was just fed up with James and the surrounding discussion around him.

“It is annoying. The cry baby fest is annoying,” Brown said.

Brown is tired of LeBron James complaining both on and off the floor. He also said Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant never complained about their teammates after losses.

This is rich coming from Kwame Brown, who was on the receiving end of one of the most memorable disses in NBA history. Bryant was once asked about taking most of the shots in the Lakers' offense. The late legend threw his teammates under the bus, including Brown.

“I almost won an MVP with Smush Parker and Kwame Brown on my team,” Bryant said. “I was shooting 45 times a game. What was I supposed to do? Pass it to Chris Mihm or Kwame Brown?”

The quote lives on in NBA legend. Perhaps Brown forgot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback