Kyle Kuzma flashes $133,000 De Bethune watch in latest IG flex

Kyle Kuzma's love for fashion can't be denied. Time and time again, the NBA standout has made headlines for his fashion-forward outfits during pre-game arrivals.

Heading into this season, for example, Kuzma and the Washington Wizards held a fashion show for charity, drawing the attention of NBA fans, some of whom were quick to crack jokes at him.

This week, amid a 16-game slump, Kuzma shared a photo of a De Bethune watch on his Instagram story. According to the company's site, the watch is listed at $133,000. Kuzma certainly seemed to appreciate the watch, writing "Just spectacular" along with a picture of the watch.

The photo, which was posted to his Instagram story, has since expired.

Kyle Kuzma Instagram story

Kyle Kuzma opens up on where his love for fashion comes from

Given his love of fashion, it's no surprise that Kuzma now serves as a brand ambassador for Puma. After the announcement last month, he spoke to Ebony.com to discuss his love for fashion, crediting his grandma with helping him get into fashion as a child.

"My initial love for fashion actually came from my grandmother. Growing up, every Sunday, she’d take me to church and we’d get all dressed up," Kuzma said.

"I started falling in love with the process of putting together looks, finding the pieces I felt the best in, and really showing my personality through my looks. So, a lot of credit for my interest in fashion goes to her."

The Wizards failed to end their 16-game losing streak against the Orlando Magic. Although the Wizards started the game strong, leading by nine points at halftime, they were outplayed in the second half and lost to the Orlando Magic 119-109.

Kyle Kuzma dropped 25 points, while Jordan Poole dropped 26 off the bench. On the flip side, Franz Wagner led the way for the Magic with 28 points, while Paolo Banchero recorded a 25-point 10-assist double-double.

Kyle Kuzma and the Wizards will return on Friday when they host the Charlotte Hornets.