Kyle Kuzma offers sympathy to Jalen Johnson who's out 4-6 weeks with left wrist injury

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Washington Wizards in a lopsided matchup, but their victory came at the cost of losing Jalen Johnson. The young forward, who is having an incredible season, appears to have hurt his wrist after a hard foul from Kyle Kuzma, who attempted to block Johnson as he went up for a dunk.

During the contact, the Hawks' forward tumbled to the ground, and he appeared to be in pain as he clutched his left wrist. He would stay in the game only long enough to take the free throws, but he would leave soon after and didn't return.

Later on, Shams Charania posted on X that Jalen Johnson is expected to miss somewhere between four and six weeks due to a wrist injury.

Later on, Johnson made a post on X with regards to the injury.

"Overcoming a little adversity ain't nothing new to me! TMC," Johnson said in his post.

Kyle Kuzma showed his support for Johnson by responding to the post that he made.

"My bad brother!!! SMH" Kuzma said in his response.

Kuzma appears to have taken responsibility for the injury that Johnson suffered, and despite playing for opposing teams, he took the time to apologize to Jalen Johnson.

Jalen Johnson is having a breakout season for the Atlanta Hawks-

The Atlanta Hawks are placed eighth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 8-7. However, they have shown some good promise, and part of that is the sudden improvement that Jalen Johnson has shown.

This season, Johnson has averaged 14.1 points. This is the first time that he has done so in his three-year career. He holds the fourth-highest points-per-game average for the Hawks behind Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Aside from his scoring, he has helped the team with his rebounds. He is currently the second-best rebounder on the Hawks, with 7.3 per game behind Clint Capela.

Furthermore, he has provided a steady defensive presence on the interior. He has averaged one block per game, which is also only second to Capela. Additionally, Johnson has also shown that he is a multi-dimensional defender, as he has averaged 1.1 steals per game.

His numbers this season have dramatically improved from last season, wherein he put up 5.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.5 steals and blocks.

He's had a breakout season so far, and Hawks fans, teammates, and coaches all want to see Jalen Johnson back on the court soon.