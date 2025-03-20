Kyle Kuzma's fiancee Winnie Harlow flaunts her new curls with close-up selfie featuring 4-word reaction

Kyle Kuzma's fiancee Winnie Harlow likes to experiment with her style, especially when it comes to her hairstyle. From braids and straight hair to ginger curls, Harlow's love for changing style is consistent.

On Thursday, March 20, Harlow posted a picture of her new curls on her social media. She posted a selfie with her new ginger curls on her Instagram story, adding in the caption that she had added a few inches in length.

"let's add some inches," Harlow wrote.

[Credit: IG/@winnieharlow]

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow got engaged last month. The model announced the engagement on her Instagram post, which featured pictures of the couple inside a private jet, sharing precious moments with rose petals on the floor.

Kuzma also posted a video of the couple enjoying a family dinner after the big announcement.

Renting the private plane to Turks and Caicos and sharing one of the biggest moments of their lives among balloons, chocolate, wine, and roses that matched Harlow's outfit, Kuzma proposed to Winnie Harlow in the sky.

Kyle Kuzma and others react to Winnie Harlow's new hairdo

Winnie Harlow loves exploring styles with her hair. On Thursday, March 20, she posted another picture on her Instagram post that featured a ginger short hairstyle. She also wrote in the caption that she might delete the post later.

"Felt cute.. might delete 🫚🧡 #gingerspice," Harlow wrote.

The post quickly attracted attention from some of the known faces in the NBA and entertainment industry, including her fiance Kyle Kuzma. The Milwaukee Bucks star commented on the post, urging Harlow not to delete it.

"Don’t delete🥰," he wrote.

Singer Ciara dropped a wholesome reaction.

"Yaaaaaasss!! So beautiful Winnie 😍," she wrote.

Former NBA player Amar'e Stoudemire's ex-wife Alexis Welch Stoudemire also showed love to the model, asking her not to delete the post.

"Love it. & Don’t delete this," Stoudemire wrote.

Born in Toronto, Canada, Winnie Harlow first came in front of the camera in 2014 when she appeared in America's Next Top Model. A decade later, Harlow has established herself among the top models in the world. She is one of the most sought-after faces by top designers and brands.

Moreover, the fiancee of the Bucks star has been able to shatter a large part of the fashion industry that focused on conventional beauty standards. While she has been an encouragement for people with vitiligo, Harlow never made it her identity and wouldn't want it to become her identity.

