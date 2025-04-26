Kyle Kuzma's fiancée Winnie Harlow flexes Bucks star's mom rocking blingy earrings courtside

Kyle Kuzma and the Milwaukee Bucks took Game 3 of their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers after losing the first two games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. With the Bucks playing at the Fiserv Forum for the first-time in this year's playoffs, Kuzma's family showed up prepared to support him and his team.

For Game 3 in Milwaukee, the 29-year-old had two of his biggest supporters sitting courtside, his fiancée, Winnie Harlow, and mother, Karri Kuzma. Meanwhile, Harlow decided to show off her would-be mother-in-law's impeccable style, which she noticed while sitting beside her during the game.

On her Instagram stories, the 30-year-old model posted a picture of Karri Kuzma rocking a Milwaukee Bucks gold earring.

"Mama Kuzma with the bling 😍," Harlow wrote in the caption.

Harlow also came fully prepared to support her boyfriend and his team. In one of her earlier Instagram stories from Game 3, she posted a self-recorded video of her rocking a Bucks-themed hoodie with Kyle Kuzma's pictures all over it.

Still trailing by 2-1 in the series, the Bucks will head into a must-win Game 4 with the home-court advantage. If they repeat their Game 3 heroics, this series will only get more interesting, solidifying the Bucks-Pacers rivalry in the Eastern Conference.

Kyle Kuzma looks to find himself after horrible start in the playoffs

Kyle Kuzma registered his name in the history books in Game 1 of the Pacers series for all the wrong reasons. In his 22 minutes in the game, Kuzma ended the game with 0 points, 0 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 blocks, 0 steals and 0.00% field goal.

After the game, the Bucks star received major backlash from Bucks fans, despite coach Doc Rivers coming to his defense.

Since then, he has tried to find his footing on both ends of the floor. However, the 2020 NBA champion is still far from finding his rhythm.

He shot 50% from the field in Game 2, missing all of his 3-point shots. He scored 12 points in the loss.

In the Game 3 win, Kuzma was impressive on the home court. With his family supporting him from the sidelines, he scored 9 points along with 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a block in 21 minutes.

If the Bucks want to win this series against the Pacers, Kuzma and the other supporting cast will have to be better. Kyle Kuzma is a champion and the Bucks will expect him to step up going forward.

