Kyle Kuzma’s girlfriend Winnie Harlow dazzles in rap star Bad Bunny’s concert with $34,500 Hermes bag

Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend Winnie Harlow made quite a style statement when she attended Bad Bunny's concert. The Canadian fashion model was seen showing off a plush $34,500 Hermes bag when she took to Instagram to share a series of images of her having fun during and after the concert.

Harlow's Hermès bag is a Kelly Sellier 25 Nata Epsom Gold Hardware. The French-origin bag in Sellier style is made of Nata Epsom leather. Added gold hardware along with classic tonal stitching makes it a perfect party night accessory.

This comes on the back of her and Kuzma sharing a picture of their date night a few days ago. The Washington Wizards forward and his girlfriend of four years were seen all decked up in white. Winnie Harlow and the NBA champion started dating in 2020 when the forward was still playing for the LA Lakers.

"There was never a lane set": Winnie Harlow was never supposed to be a model

By her admission, Winnie Harlow was not supposed to make a career out of modeling. She made history when she became the first person with Vitiligo to walk the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway. Speaking to ET Canada, she shared how fashion wasn't a set career path.

"It’s funny to me now that I’ve created a lane for myself in this industry that there was never a lane set. People will be like, she’s already a model because of her skin. I’m like, Well, it was the opposite. I was never supposed to be a model because of my skin."

As for her relationship with Kuzma, the couple made their relationship Instagram official in June 2020 when they posted their first photos together. Fans believed the two were a couple when they exchanged sweet messages on Valentine's Day the following year, where they shared a series of pictures.

On the season front, the Wizards are already out of the playoffs despite Kuzma's brilliant form. He averages 22.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 65 games this season. The Wizards are placed at the bottom of the East with an 11-57, the worst record this season.