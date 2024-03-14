Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow share sneak peek of date night on IG: “Loml”

Winnie Harlow, the girlfriend of Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma, recently shared a picture of the two of them on a date night on her Instagram story. It served as another evidence of their developing bond since they first started dating four years ago.

The photo has them both dressed in white, climbing up the stairs with Harlow holding a bouquet of white and red flowers in her right hand.

She captioned it with:

“Women crush Wednesday. Loml (love of my life)”

Check out the Instagram story photo below:

Kyle Kuzma and girlfriend Winnie Harlow on a date night.

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow started dating in April 2020, when the former University of Utah star was still playing for the LA Lakers. They found instant connection and steadily built on it since.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the 29-year-old supermodel said:

"I think what makes us work is [that] Kyle is such a relationship guy. He's so All-American, super sweet."

In a separate interview with BET, Kuzma highlighted what Harlow meant to him as a girlfriend and how she expanded his horizons beyond basketball.

"We always bounce ideas off each other. [Winnie] has a lot of style, too, and that's one of the things that's connecting me to her and you know we love fashion, we love art, we love clothing," Kuzma said.

Kyle Kuzma distraught over loss to Memphis Grizzlies

The Washington Wizards came back to earth after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, which left star forward Kyle Kuzma distraught.

Kuzma and the Wizards fell to the Grizzlies, 109-97. Memphis had 13 of 18 players listed on the injury report, including starters Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Despite being the healthier team, Washington failed to take off fully in the early goings, left deeply behind by 25 points, 67-42, by halftime and could not recover.

Following the game, Kyle Kuzma just could not believe what happened and put the blame on themselves. He said by way of Josh Robbins of The Athletic:

“We disrespected the game. We disrespected ourselves.”

Kuzma led the Wizards with 24 points, while having seven rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes of play. Deni Avdija scored 16 points and Corey Kispert added 22.

The defeat saw their two-game winning run halted. Prior to the victories, Washington lost 16 straight games.

The Wizards currently have the worst record in the NBA at 11-54. They still have 17 games left in their regular season assignments, and their next schedule is on Thursday in a road game against the Houston Rockets.