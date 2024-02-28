Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend Winnie Harlow strikes a pose with Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo for her 36th

Canadian fashion model Winnie Harlow is apparently close to another power couple in the world of sports. But instead of basketball, Harlow's friendship transcends basketball and into a sport which is considered one of the biggest, if not the biggest in the world, soccer.

In a recent post on her Instagram account, Harlow posted a picture with Antonela Roccuzzo and two other friends as they celebrated Roccuzzo's 36th birthday. Twenty-four hours earlier, Harlow was seen hanging out with David and Victoria Beckham.

A screenshot of Isabela Grutman's Instagram story

Winnie Harlow is a Canadian fashion model and public spokesperson on the skin condition vitiligo. She is also the founder of Cayskin Suncare. She has walked the runways for big brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Fendi and Swarovski.

Harlow has also been feautured on the cover of fashion magazines such as Vogue. For NBA and basketball fans, however, Harlow is the significant other of Washington Wizards power forward Kyle Kuzma. The two are together since 2020. Their love story started when Kuzma sent a direct message to Harlow's social media account.

Harlow has 10.2 million followers on Instagram. Because of her photo with Roccuzzo, her fan base is expanded to grow bigger in the coming days.

For those who are not familiar with Roccuzzo, she is an Argentinian social media personality. Roccuzzo is the wife of Lionel Messi, regarded as the greatest soccer player of all time and currently playing for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer in the United States.

Antonela Roccuzzo celebrates her 36th birthday with her husband Lionel Messi.

Winnie Harlow is a big fan of soccer aside from basketball

One of the most obvious questions being asked is why Harlow has a close relationship with Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi. The simple answer would be that Harlow is a big soccer fan.

Harlow's passion for the beautiful game led her to be among the famous celebrities and athletes who were a part of EA Sports' FIFA 21 Groundbreakers. For a limited part, players could use Harlow in the Volta Football game mode. Harlow's stunning moves are not limited on the runways but they can be seen in the football pitch after all.

Winnie Harlow joined famous sports personalities such as Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, Lewis Hamilton of F1 racing, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and singer Dua Lipa.