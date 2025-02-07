Kyle Kuzma shares honest feelings on being traded to Milwaukee Bucks: "I'll be living out my midwest dream" 

The 2025 NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone and left the landscape of basketball permanently altered, including for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks made a big move, looking to bolster their title hopes after showing signs of life in January.

Milwaukee agreed to a four-team deal involving Kyle Kuzma and Khris Middleton. The Bucks, Washington Wizards, New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs agreed to a trade that sent Kyle Kuzma, Jericho Sims and a 2025 second-round pick to Milwaukee.

The Bucks sent Middleton, AJ Johnson and a 2028 first-round pick swap to Washington, and moved Delon Wright and cash considerations to New York. On Friday, Kuzma discussed the trade after landing in Milwaukee.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"When I heard the news, I was super ecstatic to be here. I wanted to be here. Just because I knew this is a place to potentially compete for a championship and play high-level winning basketball again. That was the most important thing. I told my mom that I'll be living out my midwest dream. Being from Michigan, living close to the lake."

Kuzma has spent the last four seasons in Washington after being traded from the LA Lakers ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. In LA, Kuzma was a key reserve during the Lakers' title run in the bubble.

In 32 games this season, Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 42% from the field.

Kyle Kuzma could make Bucks debut versus Atlanta Hawks

On Friday night, Milwaukee will take on the Atlanta Hawks, looking to build on their win versus the Charlotte Hornets, which snapped a four-game skid. They enter Friday's contest as a 5.5-point favorite over the Hawks, but have a loaded injury report.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Kevin Porter Jr., Kyle Kuzma and Brook Lopez have each been listed as questionable entering the matchup, but are expected to suit up versus the Hawks. Kuzma could make his debut for Milwaukee after being moved from Washington.

Kuzma, to his credit, offers championship experience and can be a solid contributor as Milwaukee's third option behind Antetokounmpo and Lillard. The team is eyeing a playoff run with the win-now move and will look to start their new era with Antetokounmpo, Lillard and Kuzma leading the way tonight versus Atlanta.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback