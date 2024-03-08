Kyle Kuzma showers love to Jalen Green & Draya Michele following pregnancy announcement

Dating back to the summer, Draya Michele made headlines following dating rumors of her and Jalen Green. The couple's recent announcement garnered a positive reaction from a fellow young NBA star.

On Friday afternoon, Michele made a post on Instagram in honor of National Women's Day. The post was centered her pregnancy with Green, finally telling the world the news. They are expecting a baby girl to be born in May of 2024.

As expected, Green was among the hundreds of thousands of people to like the post. Looking at the comments section, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma can be found. He posted a congratulatory message to Draya Michele and Jalen Green.

Michele is a fitness influencer that has caught a lot of heat for her relationship with the Houston Rockets star. Many have spoken out against them being together because of their age difference. Michele is 39, while Green is only 22.

As for Green, he is in the midst of his third season with the Rockets. Through 62 games this year, he is averaging 18.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Joe Budden calls out Draya Michele for pregnancy with Jalen Green

Among those to speak out against Draya Michele is rapper/podcast host Joe Budden. During a recent episode of his show, he went as far as to call the former "Basketball Wives" star a predator.

Budden's rage mainly stemmed from them having a child together. He doesn't seem to be a fan of the age gap, but feels her pregnancy makes things look worse.

“She looks absolutely nuts," Budden said. "If you want to f*** a 21-year-old, cool, but now you got a baby by a 21-year-old? You are a predator!”

“It’s too many horror stories of athletes losing everything that they ever have because they are not insulated because they are no barriers because there is nobody instructing them."

Despite what others think, Michele and Green seem to enjoy being together. Now, their relationship is getting ready to hit the next level. In just a few short months, the two are going to be parents together.

Earlier in the year, it looked like the Houston Rockets might still be playing in May. However, that doesn't seem to be the case now. They are currently out of the play-in tournament in 12th place in the Western Conference.

The LA Lakers are holding on to the last spot in the play-in in 10th place. They have a six-and-a-half game lead over the Rockets, who are two spots below them. While things still could change, Houston would have to cover a lot of ground in these final weeks.

Since Green likely won't be playing in the postseason this year, he can focus on Draya Michele and the birth of thier first child.