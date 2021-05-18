“I don't have an answer for you” Kyle Lowry unsure regarding his future as free-agency looms large

Kyle Lowry’s immediate NBA future has been the subject of constant speculation. The Toronto Raptors were expected to trade the six-time All-Star before the end of the 25th March trade deadline. However, that did not happen, despite the Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri suggesting that the NBA veteran is not “indispensable.”

From @JLew1050 & @KateBeirness: A look at the uncertainty surrounding Kyle Lowry and Masai Ujiri for the Raptors this off-season https://t.co/XWiRAxWJ2I#NBA pic.twitter.com/J5TeafXXsO — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) May 17, 2021

The six-time All-Star seemed unsure about his immediate future. When asked, Lowry said that he is only looking to enjoy his summer and spend time with his family. He said:

"I'm going to enjoy my summer, train, get my body right, my mind right. Enjoy my family time. It's been a crazy year. And I'm kind of BSing around your question because I don't have an answer for you."

Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry says he doesn't like talking about his contract situation

Lowry will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the current season and is expected to receive multiple offers. The point guard has now cast further doubt over his future with the Raptors. He suggested that he might be open to a move if a high-paying, multi-year contract is offered. In a recent interview, Lowry said:

"Money talks and years talk. But I don't like talking about that stuff."

Lowry also said "money talks and years talk" in terms of his future and contract wishes. But "I don't like talking about that stuff." — Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) May 18, 2021

Kyle Lowry last played for the Toronto Raptors in their victory over the LA Lakers on May 2nd. His absence meant the Raptors finished their season 0-7 and threw away any hopes of making it to the playoffs. The Raptors had a 27-45 record overall and were 12th in the Eastern Conference.

With Lowry now inching towards unrestricted free agency, he claimed that his lack of game-time was a result of a mutual decision taken by the Raptors and his agent.

Lowry adds that Toronto will always be home.

And on why he didn't play since Lakers game: "It was a decision between myself, my agent and the organization" to make sure he stayed healthy and to give the developing guys more time Said it was a mutual decision. Also was a bit sore — Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) May 18, 2021

Regardless, the 2019 NBA champion has spent the majority of his best years playing for the Raptors.

Lowry says stability for his two boys is very important to him. Also says he's after more championships. No surprises there. — Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) May 18, 2021

Kyle Lowry also aired his desire to win more championships. He also claimed that "stability for his two boys" is extremely important to him. Despite missing several games, he had an overall successful season. Kyle Lowry was the Toronto Raptors' best player, averaging 17.3 points and 7.2 assists in the 2020-21 NBA season.