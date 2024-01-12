Kylian Mbappe shows up courtside in $375 Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' kicks at NBA Paris game

The NBA Paris game saw an alley of stars suited and seated for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets game. French soccer star Kylian Mbappe made a striking appearance courtside along with other superstars from the sports world.

Notably, Mbappe shared a heartening moment with former NBA star Tony Parker, a meeting that undoubtedly captivated the attention of the NBA fans. Attending the NBA Paris game, Kylian Mbappe found himself on the big screen, with his Air Jordan 1kicks turning heads.

Cheering from the sidelines, Mbappe laced up a pair of Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' sneakers. These sneakers are priced at $375 and available on multiple websites.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' is a limited edition sneaker that was released by Nike to commemorate the premiere of the movie of the same name earlier last year. Designed with inspiration from the film's Afro-Latino hero, Miles Morales, these sneakers feature the iconic Chicago design, akin to what Miles wears in the movie, with a striking red, white, and black color palette that exudes a retro aesthetic.

Paying homage to the film's animation style, the sneakers showcase a touch of faded color and circular design. Although these coveted sneakers have already sold out on the Nike platform, enthusiasts may find them available through resellers, albeit at a premium. This exclusive release perfectly blends stylish flair with the spirit of the multiverse-traversing hero, offering a unique and fashionable tribute to the Spider-Verse saga.

Meanwhile, as Kylian Mbappe joined the gathering of influential individuals at the NBA Paris game, his presence further underscored the global draw of basketball and its capacity to attract stars from diverse athletic domains. The interaction between Mbappe and iconic figures such as David Beckham solidified the craze of the dunking game across sports.

A list of stars who attended the NBA Paris game

The NBA Paris game drew a star-studded crowd, with a variety of notable figures from the sports and entertainment worlds in attendance. Along with former NBA star Tony Parker, the soccer legend David Beckham embraced warmly.

The NBA Paris game was also graced by other luminaries such as Ian Mahinmi, Kevin Seraphin, Mickael Pietrus, and Joakim Noah, attesting to the game's wide-ranging appeal. Notable personalities including Coco Jones, Matt Pokora, Christina Milian, Sabrina Ionescu, and Pharrell Williams were also present, adding to the event's star power.