Kyrie Irving comically references Benjamin Button while reflecting on career-high 3 dunks this season

Kyrie Irving's third dunk of this season came on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. The mercurial guard known for his ball-handling skills and lethal shooting displayed his explosive athleticism during the Dallas Mavericks' 113-107 win over the Spurs at the Frost Bank Center.

The 31-year-old ended his evening with a game-high 28 points coupled with seven rebounds and three assists. The win also saw the Mavs (40-29) vault the Phoenix Suns to take seventh place.

Speaking to the media after the win, Irving was asked about his third dunk this season, and the guard comically referenced Benjamin Button asking if he was aging backward:

"Did you watch the movie Benjamin Button? What if I'm getting more athletic in my 30s?" Irving said on his third of the season. "That would be a heck of a thing, wouldn't it? With no screws in my knee, with no almost bad ankle. It took me a few years to get healthy."

On the game front, Luka Doncic had another triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists. Tre Jones topped the Spurs with 22 points, three rebounds and nine assists.

Kyrie Irving shares his thoughts on playing while fasting for Ramadan

Kyrie Irving has been propping up the numbers while fasting for Ramadan at the same time. The eight-time NBA All-Star had 28 points on Tuesday, with the first quarter coming just before Iftar time.

Earlier, Irving scored 24 points against the Denver Nuggets in 40 minutes of play and believed that it was a miracle that he could play in a high-intensity clash:

"To be able to play 48 minutes and not do it with a drink or any food in my stomach is nothing short of a miracle, so there's definitely a universal God out there that's protecting me — and I gotta give credit to him."

Irving has complemented Doncic perfectly this season. While he might not have had a scorching triple-double run like the Slovenian, the former NBA star has been dishing out solid numbers. Irving averages 25.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the 47 games he has suited up for this season. His last five games saw him average 25.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists.

Irving and Doncic have been on a tear for the Mavs, and the recent win surge sees them push for a playoff spot. Only time will tell if they can finish higher and avoid the Play-In in a tight Western Conference.