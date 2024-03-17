Kyrie Irving evokes NBA world's and LeBron James' plaudits with insane game-winner: "Maybe the world is flat"

Kyrie Irving pulls another incredible move after hitting the game-winning floater over Nikola Jokic in the Denver Nuggets-Dallas Mavericks clash. With only 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Kyrie received the inbound from Maxi Kleber who then hoisted up a lefty floater as the clock hit zero.

The Mavs escaped with a 107-105 victory behind the eight-time All-Star's heroics but that floater wasn't the only thing he did in the game. Irving also nearly had a double-double, going for 24 points and nine assists. On the defensive end, he was also a pest with the three steals he came away with.

Luka Doncic also had a solid outing, coming away with a game-high 37 points. Additionally, rookie Dereck Lively II came off the bench to drop 14 points and was the only other Mavs player to drop double-digit points next to the Irving-Doncic superstar duo.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kyrie Irving's game-winning shot allowed the Mavs to avoid losing two straight and has also given them their fifth win in their last six games.

They also move up to 39-29 in the Western Conference and with the Phoenix Suns losing their contest against the Milwaukee Bucks, they are now tied for the seventh spot in the West behind the Sacramento Kings.

With the race to secure a playoff berth heating up with each passing game, the Mavs will want to see more of this from Kyrie Irving.

Also read: “100%”: Mavs big man agrees with Kyle Kuzma's claim that Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic’s presence makes his job "the easiest in sports"

NBA fans go wild with Kyrie Irving praise after his game-winner against the Nuggets

Immediately after his floater hit the bottom of the net, Kyrie Irving was swarmed by his teammates. He was also met with thunderous applause from the Mavs home crowd who were undoubtedly able to breathe a sigh of relief.

However, the praise did not stop there as NBA fans all over the internet erupted with praise for the crafty point guard's clutch shot.

One of the people who took the time to praise him was ex-teammate LeBron James who took the time to post an Instagram story applauding Kyrie.

LeBron James' IG story

Here are the other reactions to the game-winner from NBA fans who saw it.

Maybe the world is flat," one fan jokes, alluding to Kyrie's belief regarding the Earth's shape.

Comment byu/suzukigun4life from discussion innba Expand Post

"Couldn't make that shot on a globe earth," another fan added to the joke.

Comment byu/suzukigun4life from discussion innba Expand Post

Another fan pointed out the degree of difficulty of that shot, saying "A left handed running floater for game is insane."

Comment byu/suzukigun4life from discussion innba Expand Post

Comment byu/suzukigun4life from discussion innba Expand Post

Comment byu/suzukigun4life from discussion innba Expand Post

Kyrie Irving has shown time and time again that he possesses a deep repertoire of moves that makes him difficult to guard. He has also shown that he can go into that repertoire in the most crucial moments as this isn't the first time he's hit a clutch shot.