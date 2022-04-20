“It’s going to be a long time before we see a 6’2” guard have the ability to score anywhere he wants to on the floor” - Marcus Spears praises Kyrie Irving, tells the younger generation ‘y’all can’t do that’

ESPN's Marcus Spears believes that Kyrie Irving is a generational talent that younger players cannot emulate. Spears stated:

"I'm gonna put this in terms for all of these younger generation hoopers out here watching Kyrie Irving play basketball. Y'all can't do that. I'm waiting for the next one; it's going to be a long time before we see a six-foot-two guard have the ability to score anywhere he wants to on the floor.

Spears highlighted Irving's ability to score from anywhere on the floor regardless of height disadvantage as part of the reason his skill set is generational. Spears stated:

"He go in there with the trees, Perk and he put the layup at the top of the backboard and it's like a routine layup. He pulls up jumpers when he's given up six to seven inches on somebody and creates separation enough to get a shot over the top of him."

Marcus Spears' praise for Irving is accurate in terms of his size and uncanny ability to get a shot off. The Brooklyn Nets have a few great scorers on the team, but Irving has been the best during their most recent stretch.

Kyrie Irving has been one of basketball's elite players for years, but over the past few months he has taken his game to another level. His stellar performances helped lead the Nets to the playoffs.

His recent run of form has many people praising his performances and acknowledging his greatness. Many have wondered if Irving was snubbed from the NBA's 75th Anniversary team.

The younger generation who could reach or surpass Kyrie Irving

At six-foot-two, Tyrese Maxey is the same height as Irving.

While Kyrie Irving is currently one of the best players in the league, people have forgotten about the struggles he experienced early on in his career.

There are two primary candidates that could surpass Kyrie Irving as a pure scorer based on their current success and potential to develop further.

Tyrese Maxey is emerging as the next great guard at the height of six-foot-two and is on a trajectory to catch Irving. In terms of playoff success, he is already ahead of Irving at the same age.

For Maxey, the issue is whether he will be able to continue developing at the same rate.

Donovan Mitchell is listed at six-foot-one by the Utah Jazz, but he has been one of the league's best scorers over the last four years. He has been better than Irving in several ways when comparing their careers.

Both players could surpass Irving by the time they reach his age.

