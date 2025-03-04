Kyrie Irving injury update: Insider confirms season-ending news for Mavs' superstar

In the first quarter of their matchup Monday, Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving suffered a knee injury while driving to the basket. Less than 24 hours later, news emerged on the severity of the injury.

Ad

Irving collapsed to the ground grabbing his knee after making his way to the rim through a pair of Kings' defenders. He would end up needing help off the court but still managed to muster the strength to shoot two free throws.

Upon being subbed out from the game, Irving did not return. On Tuesday morning, NBA insider Shams Charania detailed the latest regarding the Mavs' star. Kyrie Irving will miss the remainder of this season after suffering an ACL in his left knee.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

This is a tough blow for the Mavericks, as their roster has been hit with numerous injuries over the past few weeks. Irving emerged as Dallas' top option following the Luka Doncic trade and was doing a fine job in that role. He now finishes the season with averages of 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Missing the rest of the season is a big blow for Irving on and off the court. He was in position to decline his player option and work out a sizable contract this offseason. Now, in light of this injury, the star guard might have to rethink things.

Ad

Two of Kyrie Irving's former teammates post heartfelt messages on social media

While his outside perception has changed on numerous occasions over the years, Kyrie Irving has always been respected among his NBA counterparts. Following this devastating injury update, two of his old teammates took to social media with heartfelt messages.

The first person to react to the news was LA Lakers star LeBron James. He let Irving know he'll be praying for him after suffering a season-ending injury.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shortly after, Kevin Love also chimed in with his thoughts. He too is devastated by the news and is hoping for a speedy recovery from Irving.

Expand Tweet

Ad

LeBron and Love both share a close bond with Kyrie Irving from their time together on the Cleveland Cavaliers. The trio delivered the franchise its only championship in 2016 after mounting a historic comeback against the Golden State Warriors.

Losing Irving for the year is just the latest blow the Mavericks have suffered injury-wise this season. With Anthony Davis also on the sidelines, Dallas has to navigate playing without both of their top stars.

Given their current situation, things don't look good for the Mavericks in regard to their playoff aspirations. They have a narrow lead for 10th place in the Western Conference, but keeping that position won't be easy. Without Irving and AD in the lineup, the Mavs face a tall task of trying to stay competitive in the West.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.