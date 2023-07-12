Kyrie Irving is looking to top $2.6 billion in revenue with Anta, as numbers behind old deal with Nike come to light

Nike Kyrie Irving had ended more than half a year of sneaker free agency after signing with Chinese footwear giant Anta. “Uncle Drew” became a Nike endorser in 2014 before “The Swoosh” severed ties with him last year.

“Uncle Drew” had this to say which should delight Anta and his fans across the globe:

“My signature line made the previous brand I was with over 2.6 Billion in Revenue the past 7 years. I can safely say, I am one of them ones out here in the competitive shoe market, dominating. And not to be arrogant, Go Ask around, the kids that grew up wearing/buying my shoes know, respectfully I am that guy because of the Support WORLDWIDE.”

Nike hasn’t denied or confirmed the figures claimed by the 2016 NBA champ with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, if it’s anywhere close to that figure, Anta should be in an enviable spot when it comes to potential earnings.

Irving’s basketball shoes with Nike were generally one of the most affordable in the market. His latest model was the Kyrie 8 and the Kyrie Infinity. Considering these were released in the same year Nike cut ties with him, they may become even more popular than the road.

Shams Charania broke the news of Kyrie Irving’s new shoe deal:

“Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving has signed a five-year endorsement deal with Chinese sportswear brand ANTA, plus the unique position of Chief Creative Officer at the company, industry sources told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Irving’s management company, A11Even, negotiated the deal.”

The Athletic reporter added:

"The lucrative new shoe deal for Irving will also give him the ability to recruit/sign players and other collaborators and bring a level of manufacturing to the United States to kickstart ANTA’s process to fully distribute in the US."

Now that Irving is with a Chinese shoe company, he may eventually top the numbers he put up while with Nike. China’s population and the expected affordability of his shoes could be two huge factors that’ll push him past the claimed $2.6 billion figure.

Phil Knight gave Nike the go-signal to release Kyrie Irving

Following his posting of an antisemitic film on social media, Kyrie Irving received a ton of backlash. Just as expected, Nike decided to let go of one of its most popular endorsers.

No less than Phil Knight was on board with the decision:

"Kyrie stepped over the line. It's kind of that simple. He made some statements that we just can't abide by, and that's why we ended the relationship. And I was fine with that."

Nike immediately cut in roughly half the prices of several Kyrie shoe models.

The then Brooklyn Nets basketball star responded on Twitter:

“There’s nothing more priceless than being free”

