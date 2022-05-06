"I can blend in a lot easier than LeBron, KD" - Kyrie Irving opens up on work-life balance and his "Uncle Drew" persona 

Despite only playing in 33 games, Kyrie Irving was one of the NBA's biggest names all season. Due to his vaccination stance, the All-Star guard wasn't with the team for the first few months and then became a part-time player for nearly three months.

While Irving's decision certainly had an impact on the Nets, it does not appear to have caused a rift between the team's top stars. Irving and Kevin Durant came to Brooklyn together, and their close bond as friends remains.

Durant recently had Irving on as a guest on his podcast, 'The ETCs,' where they discussed an array of topics. One topic was Irving's "Uncle Drew" persona that was a big hit on the internet, Pepsi commercials and eventually a movie a few years ago.

"Uncle Drew is me, you know," Irving said. "I am Uncle Drew. ... You don't get old because you stop playing. You just, you know, you stop playing because you get old."

Most fans, especially younger ones, typically gravitate towards players they can relate to, whether it be from play style or physical appearance. Being a bit of an undersized guard at 6-foot-2, Irving enjoys that he is someone fans can see themselves in. That's an advantage that the Slim Reaper, who is 6-10, and LeBron James, who is an imposing 6-foot-9, don't have.

"I am appreciative that I am able to appeal to the – I don't want to say average human being – but I know that I can blend in," Irving said. "I can blend in a lot easier than LeBron, KD."

Nets have big decision to make with Kyrie Irving

It's fair to say things have not gone the way Brooklyn had hoped for when they first signed Durant and Irving. The first year was a wash because KD was still recoving from an Achillies tendon injury, but since then, it's been an underwhelming run.

After entering the year as potential finals contenders, the Nets were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics. They now have a long and busy offseason ahead as they look to get into the title picture.

One of the biggest decisions the Nets must make involves Irving. The All-Star guard is a free agent this summer and will likely warrant a max contract. The question is, should Brooklyn pay him that money after his antics this season?

Irving has already stated that he plans to stay in Brooklyn. Given that KD is signed through 2025-26, it seems likely they will retain his running mate.

When on the floor together, Irving and Durant are a deadly duo. If the Nets can bolster the supporting cast around them, they could be a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein