Kyrie Irving reportedly to part ways with Roc Nation just hours after criticizing Nike for Kyrie 8's design: Here's what we know so far

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving did not have the best of seasons due to injury troubles. The Nets were knocked out by the Milwaukee Bucks in an entertaining 7-game NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals series after their multiple injury troubles. Kevin Durant returned for the series but the Nets were left without James Harden and Irving and were unable to build on a 2-0 lead.

Regardless, it seems as if Kyrie Irving’s troubles have followed him off-court as well. The 7-time All-Star launched a scathing attack on global sneaker giant Nike after images of an upcoming pair of sneakers were released online. The shoe, called the “Kyrie 8,” was apparently not created keeping Irving himself in the loop. He ended up calling the Kyrie8 “trash,” and is now being reported to be on the verge of parting ways with marketing agency Roc Nation, a company that he signed with back in 2019.

Kyrie speaks on his next shoe with Nike pic.twitter.com/mHnaihhTs7 — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) July 28, 2021

Kyrie Irving parting ways with Roc Nation just hours after criticising Nike for Kyrie 8's design

Back in 2019, Kyrie Irving was reported to be close to signing with superagent Jeff Weschler. However, he ended up employing rapper Jay-Z’s marketing agency Roc Nation. The move was followed by Irving moving from the Boston Celtics to the Brooklyn Nets to potentially form a super-team. The Nets have since acquired Harden and will be looking to win the championship next season.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

Regardless, it seems as if the point-guard is not happy with his recent off-court dealings. Irving has been sponsored by Nike for at least seven years and has had a number of signature shoes released in the past. The sneaker deal with Nike is estimated to rope in around $11 million for Irving every year.

As I just reported live on @FirstTake, Kyrie Irving is parting ways with Roc Nation - whom he signed with in 2019. There will be a week-and-a-half or so for Roc to try and salvage the partnership with Irving. @ESPNNBA — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 29, 2021

However, Kyrie claimed on Instagram that the shoe was created without keeping him in the loop with respect to the design or any other aspect, something that his agency might at least partly be responsible for. While there is no confirmation for the same, Irving is now being reported to be on the verge of parting ways with Roc Nation, something ESPN NBA insider Jordan Schultz reported while appearing on First Take.

Roc Nation reportedly has a period of a week and a half to salvage the deal. The company boasts of some high-profile clients, with over 100 athletes currently clients across baseball, basketball, American football, international football, rugby, and e-sports. Regardless, the news has not yet been confirmed, with further updates expected on the matter in the coming days.

