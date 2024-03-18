Kyrie Irving shoes: ANTA KAI 1 “Artist On Court” official release date set on Mavs All-Star’s birthday

Kyrie Irving debuted his first signature shoes with ANTA in February, as the brand announced the launch of the ANTA KAI 1's first colorway 'Artist On Court'. The kicks will be released on March 23 in honor of the one-time NBA champion's birthday and will be available on ANTA's official website and KICKS CREW for $125.

The KAI 1 features an aerodynamic design that mirrors Irving's movements and crossovers on the court. According to a press release, the 'Artist On Court' colorway is inspired by principles of Native cultures and weaves together the symbolic significance of the Four Sacred Directions with the psychological and physical effects that colors impact on the body and mind.

ANTA KAI 1 "Artist On Court"

The KAI 1 showcases various design features to assist the wearer for peak performance on the court. The aerodynamic Upper is designed to keep the foot secure during crossovers, while a forefoot lockdown strap offers a customizable fit to ensure midfoot stability. Moreover, the TPU Sidewall is designed to work with the forefoot lockdown strap to provide extra lockdown support.

Inspired by the eight-time All-Star's tribal roots, the Rubber Threaded Outsole is designed to support smooth heel-to-toe transitions and offer excellent traction for immediate stops.

ANTA KAI 1 "Artist On Court"

Kyrie Irving debuted the kicks during the Dallas Mavericks' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 6. The Mavericks star dropped a game-high 36 points in the win.

Kyrie Irving’s partnership with ANTA and KICKS CREW

After Kyrie Irving and Nike ended their partnership in December 2022, the Dallas Mavericks star signed a five-year deal with the Chinese sports brand ANTA in July 2023. ANTA also said that Irving will serve as the brand's Chief Creative Officer.

Moreover, the three-time All-NBA player invested in KICKS CREW in December 2023 and assumed the role of Chief Community Officer. In December 2023, Kyrie Irving was the latest professional athlete to become an investor in KICKS CREW.

While discussing the upcoming release of the ANTA KAI 1 on his birthday, Irving highlighted his partnership with the sneaker marketplace:

“As I start this new journey with ANTA, it is important that we partner with industry disruptors like KICKS CREW who share my vision of bringing accessibility and affordability to communities and sneaker lovers around the world.”

KICKS CREW is now an additional home for Kyrie Irving’s signature product line, with the ‘Artist On Court’ release marking the first of many launches.