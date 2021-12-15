Is Kyrie Irving teasing a return to basketball with his most recent Instagram post?

The Brooklyn Nets continue to be one of the most impressive teams throughout the NBA with their strong play as of late. And it looks as if there's potential for the Nets to suddenly get a key player back in the mix as well.

NBA Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday there's "renewed optimism" All-Star guard Kyrie Irving could be returning to the Brooklyn Nets this season. In an Instagram post today, the Brooklyn Nets guard teased his potential return by posting a video that looks as if he's preparing to practice on a court.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving teasing a return to the basketball court

The Brooklyn Nets star point guard has yet to play in a game this year as Irving has refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, Irving is, thus, unable to play in New York City, San Fransisco and Canada by local and national mandates, and the franchise subsequently to chose to sit him.

If Irving were to return to the Nets, it would be a monumental development across the league as the Nets were one of the NBA's most dangerous teams when their trio of superstars shared the court last season.

Brooklyn came into the season as a favorite to make a run for the NBA championship. After the team's preseason decision regarding Irving, the team struggled in the first week or so.

But after a 2-3 start, the Nets (19-8) have found their groove, winning 17 of their past 22 games, and lead the Eastern Conference. The team has rallied behind the impressive play of superstars Kevin Durant and James Harden and look to be serious contenders.

If Kyrie Irving returns to the mix, it would give the Brooklyn Nets another lethal weapon in their rotation that would give opposing teams nightmares. With the laws in place in New York City, NBA players on the Nets and New York Knicks must be vaccinated in order to participate in any home games.

Irving has remained away from the team throughout the regular season, but the recent report from Charania as well as Irving's post on Instagram is starting to heat up the idea that the superstar guard might finally be ready to return.

Irving was brilliant for the Nets last season as he averaged 26.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 50.6% from the floor.

