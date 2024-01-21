Kyrie Irving x clublegacyz unique basketball: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving announced in a post-game interview following the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on January 10 about a collaboration with Club Legacyz. None other than Irving's own invention, the Club Legacyz ball, is a distinctive basketball design.

Irving gave his vision for the ball, which deviates from customary postgame talks, as more than just a piece of sporting equipment. He described it as an artistic expression, a symbol of unification and a message supporting balanced relationships.

Irving is no stranger to the intersection of art and basketball. Known for his mesmerizing on-court performance and dazzling handles, Irving has often expressed himself beyond the basketball court.

The Club Legacyz ball is his latest endeavour, blending the worlds of sport and art in an unconventional and thought-provoking way.

Where and how to buy Kyrie Irving x Clublegacyz basketball?

To purchase the Kyrie Irving x Club Legacyz unique basketball, you can visit the Club Legacyz website. There are only 2000 copies of the ball made, and most of the sales go towards charitable organizations and youth basketball leagues.

The 'Kyrie Irving unique basketball limited edition' ball is worth $99.00 and comes with a stand. It's priced at $110.00 with Paypal and Shop Pay as the payment partners with an additional delivery charge.

Kyrie Irving shares his design philosophy

Irving uses the Club Legacyz ball as a platform for his artistic expression because of its unique design elements. He explained to Texas Metro News's Dorothy Gentry during the post-game press conference:

"I want to promote healthy relationships and utilize basketball as a unifier. You can use it to play outside or be on your mantle as an art piece. This is my outlet – art, political satire, having fun with life, it’s enjoying connecting others.”

Irving's ambition to use his art to uphold harmony and healthy relationships relates to a larger theme in his life. Outside the basketball court, he has advocated for mental health awareness, social justice and ability of sports to unite people, which adds to the list of his contributions.

NBA fans share their reactions to Kyrie Irving's collaboration

On the announcement of Irving's collaboration, NBA X (formerly called Twitter) shared their reactions and views on the unique ball for its design and the idea behind it.

"will be spending my entire paycheck on this!," one tweeted.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

