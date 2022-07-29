“Kyrie is the move… Try and get Kevin Durant” - Anonymous NBA insider says he believes the LA Lakers should offer All-Star duo to get both Kyrie and KD, says it’s the best deal the Nets can get

Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving remain hot topics in the basketball world. The latest speculation involves the LA Lakers and whether or not the team should try to make a move for the talented duo. Throughout the offseason, the Lakers have been active in their efforts to upgrade their roster.

The struggle for the organization has been the lack of assets that are desired by other teams. Although the Lakers have two of the game's most talented players in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the two have struggled to stay healthy over the years.

The team has been connected to Irving on numerous occasions as many speculate whether a trade for veteran Russell Westbrook could be its best move. According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, one NBA insider believes that the Lakers should try to package Davis as well to acquire both Durant and Irving.

“Kyrie is the move,” the insider told Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. “They should offer Davis with Westbrook. Try and get Kevin Durant. KD for AD and a pick is as close as the Nets will get to what they want.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“Kyrie is the move. They should offer Davis with Westbrook. Try and get Kevin Durant. K.D. for A.D. and a pick is as close as [the Nets] will get to what they want." NBA insider on the Lakers“Kyrie is the move. They should offer Davis with Westbrook. Try and get Kevin Durant. K.D. for A.D. and a pick is as close as [the Nets] will get to what they want." lakersdaily.com/nba-insider-sa… NBA insider on the Lakers“Kyrie is the move. They should offer Davis with Westbrook. Try and get Kevin Durant. K.D. for A.D. and a pick is as close as [the Nets] will get to what they want." lakersdaily.com/nba-insider-sa…

NBA Insider believes LA Lakers should make a run at both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant, left, and Kyrie Irving

It's wishful thinking to think that the Lakers would have a chance to acquire both Durant and Irving in a trade package. The problem for the Lakers throughout the offseason has been their lack of assets. The team is strapped when it comes to future draft picks after already trading many in multiple moves.

Although the team has reportedly been active when it comes to trying to find a suitor for veteran guard Russell Westbrook, there remains no traction on a deal. Westbrook saw a rapid decline in his play last year and will have a price tag north of $47 million for next season.

First Things First @FTFonFS1



"We see teams dropping out every day! Phoenix is out. Miami is out. Toronto is out. What's the deal to be made? The likeliest scenario is that KD starts the season in Brooklyn." — Where in the world is Kevin Durant going?"We see teams dropping out every day! Phoenix is out. Miami is out. Toronto is out. What's the deal to be made? The likeliest scenario is that KD starts the season in Brooklyn." — @Chris_Broussard Where in the world is Kevin Durant going? "We see teams dropping out every day! Phoenix is out. Miami is out. Toronto is out. What's the deal to be made? The likeliest scenario is that KD starts the season in Brooklyn." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/EiFlPAuL7r

With the Nets looking to potentially move on from both Irving and Durant, the Lakers will be a team that is often connected, especially for Irving. Brooklyn has remained aggressive in its requests with other teams' inquiries about Durant. Although Irving seems to be on his way out, it's most likely that the Nets will wait to see if they can get a resolution with Durant before making any other moves.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far