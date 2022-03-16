"Kyrie playing 5D chess with all queens while we are the pawns" - Kyrie Irving sends Reddit in a frenzy following his 60-point outing, a Redditor points out why he has been so good lately

Kyrie Irving continued the elite streak of scoring performances in the NBA as he dropped 60-points in the Brooklyn Nets' win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

Following epic performances by players such as Jayson Tatum, LeBron James and Karl-Anthony Towns in the past 11 days, Irving dropping 60-points in Tuesday's game received all sorts of critical acclaim and fan appreciation.

With his showcase sending fans on Reddit into a frenzy, here are some of the reactions Irving generated following his dazzling display of offensive prowess.

With Kyrie Irving notching his second 50+ point game this season, he continues to show how invaluable his presence is to the Brooklyn Nets franchise.

The 29-year old continues to face difficulties with his availability this season. With issues stemming from his unvaccinated status, Irving is still not allowed to play at Barclays Center.

Recent events saw Irving make an appearance as a spectator at the Barclays Center. While he wasn't allowed to play with the team, he did join the side in the locker room at halftime - something that has garnered a lot of criticism from fans and players alike regarding the regulations.

However, with only a small portion of the season left to play, the Nets will need every win they can get as they find themselves 2.5 games behind the seventh-seeded Toronto Raptors.

Can Kyrie Irving's performance inspire a late-season run for the Brooklyn Nets?

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant celebrate the win

As one of the most potent offensive powerhouses in the league, the Brooklyn Nets are definitely viewed as title contenders when they are at full strength.

The Nets are currently on a four-game winning streak. The recent span of wins has seen tremendous performances from both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

NBA @NBA Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are the first pair of teammates in NBA history with 50+ points in back-to-back games. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are the first pair of teammates in NBA history with 50+ points in back-to-back games. https://t.co/URUfbCyZLV

The Nets have looked like an extremely competitive side in their last few showings. While the majority of their wins in this span of time have come on the road, Brooklyn will hope to see things level out once Simmons joins the rotation.

In this regard, the Nets find themselves in a bit of a precarious situation. Considering Ben Simmons' unknown timeline for a return, Brooklyn needs all the inspiration they can get. The recent performances by Durant and Irving could do a lot for the team in this situation.

With six of their next 13 games being against playoff-bound teams, Brooklyn will have their work cut out for them.

The NBA championship is a long and arduous road. While individual brilliance is valued, the side will need their key players to bring their best every night - especially at home, considering Irving's tentative limited availability.

With solid contributors in the rotation such as Seth Curry and Patty Mills, the Brooklyn Nets will attempt to build upon their recent momentum.

