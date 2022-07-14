“Kyrie is the problem… There’s too much baggage” - Chris "Mad Dog" Russo says he’s surprised that Kevin Durant is still aligning himself with Kyrie Irving, believes he should stay with the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are the talk of the basketball world, as both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could be suiting up for new teams next season. After having two of the league's most dangerous offensive players for the past two seasons, time could be winding down for the dynamic pair in Brooklyn.

Durant reportedly requested a trade from Brooklyn as free agency began last month. Speculation continues to suggest that Irving could be the next man out if Durant ends up with a new team. Regardless of the eventual conclusion, it looks as if the Nets roster is going to be much different for next season.

Although the Nets have been one of the league's most dangerous teams over the last several seasons, health and too many off-court distractions took a toll. On ESPN's "First Take," analyst Chris Russo said that he believes Durant should stay with the Nets, especially if the team moves on from Irving.

"Kyrie is the problem"Russo said. "And if you put Durant on this team, with obviously maybe a healthy (Ben) Simmons, Joe Harris comes back ... that's a pretty good team. They add a piece for the Irving trade. I think that would have been the best way for him to go.

"I personally think he needs to separate himself from Irving. There's too much baggage with Kyrie. I think you need to separate himself."

Brooklyn Nets could move on from Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant, left, and Kyrie Irving

During an eventful offseason that has already seen a number of players move on, the NBA now awaits to see where Durant and Irving will play next year. It looks like there's a chance both could be on their way out for next season.

When healthy, the Nets looked like an unstoppable force on the court.

Evan Sidery @esidery



- Heat are "most determined" to land Kevin Durant

- Heat,

- No progress with Raptors for Durant because Scottie Barnes is a "non-starter" in trade negotiations Notable Kevin Durant update from @wojespn - Heat are "most determined" to land Kevin Durant- Heat, Suns will "need some help" from other teams to help facilitate Durant deal- No progress with Raptors for Durant because Scottie Barnes is a "non-starter" in trade negotiations Notable Kevin Durant update from @wojespn:- Heat are "most determined" to land Kevin Durant- Heat, Suns will "need some help" from other teams to help facilitate Durant deal- No progress with Raptors for Durant because Scottie Barnes is a "non-starter" in trade negotiations https://t.co/OJ8LlDRNYx

Durant and Irving are two of the league's top offensive weapons, but health and off-the-court drama made the past two seasons a disaster. They have only one playoff series win to show after constructing a Big Three with James Harden.

With Durant listing the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns as his preferred destinations, the league is waiting to see if Brooklyn will find a suitable offer.

Durant, who will turn 34 in September, has four years remaining on his contract. He's played in only 90 of 226 games the past three seasons.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far