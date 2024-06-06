"Kyrie's resume takes another leap" - Brian Windhorst believes second championship would propel Irving into higher echelon of NBA superstars

Kyrie Irving has silenced many of his skeptics amid the Dallas Mavericks' 2024 NBA Finals run, serving as a lethal No. 2 scoring option. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, if the star guard continues his elite play and wins his second championship, he will reach another tier of greatness.

On Wednesday's edition of "SportsCenter," Windhorst was asked what he considers the most fascinating storyline surrounding Irving entering the finals. He chose the 32-year-old having the chance to shift how fans and analysts perceive him.

According to Windhorst, most of Irving's praise throughout his career has been peer-based, with opposing players regularly appreciating his dynamic offensive skill set. However, he noted that Irving taking down another all-time great team, the Boston Celtics (league-best 64-18 record), would elevate his general reputation.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"His resume is a little choppy," Windhorst said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"If he is able to win and be a major factor in another finals series where he is on the underdog, and he is able to be a part of that rising up and winning—I realize that the Celtics aren't the 2016 [Golden State] Warriors, but they are up there among the most statistically dominant teams of the last 30 or 40 years—Kyrie's resume takes another leap."

Expand Tweet

Kyrie Irving showcased the ability to be an elite playoff performer during the latter half of his six-year Cleveland Cavaliers tenure (2011 to 2017).

Alongside superstar forward LeBron James, he made three consecutive finals appearances (2015 to 2017). Together, they helped Cleveland take down the Golden State Warriors' historic 73-9 team to win the 2016 title, the franchise's first.

However, since getting his 2017 trade request granted, the eight-time All-Star has had an up-and-down career.

Irving struggled with injuries and off-court incidents during his stints with the Boston Celtics (2017 to 2019) and Brooklyn Nets (2019 to 2023). During that span, he didn't play in a postseason game past the second round, leading many to question his value.

Irving has flipped the script in his first full season with Dallas, though. He and his co-star Luka Doncic are averaging a combined 51.6 ppg through 17 playoff outings. Meanwhile, they have led the fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks (50-32) to an improbable finals run.

So, as Windhorst alluded to, Irving has an opportunity to prove he can win a title apart from James and further his legacy.

Also Read: Partly agreeing with LeBron James, Skip Bayless fires backhanded compliment at Kyrie Irving - "Greatest all-around athlete was Deion Sanders"

Kyrie Irving says Mavericks tenure has been "greatest portion of [his] career"

Kyrie Irving may have only spent one and a half seasons of his 13-year career with Dallas. However, according to the one-time champion, it has been the highlight of his NBA journey.

Ahead of Thursday's Game 1 finals showdown against Boston, Irving reflected on his career. Per Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill, he noted that his extensive experience thus far has made his Mavericks tenure extra meaningful.

"This has been the greatest portion of my career," Irving said Tuesday. "To be able to now give wisdom and also speak from a place of experience. When you're a young person, again, you're trying to speed through life, you're trying to get through everything."

Time will tell if Irving can cap off his redemption season with a second championship. Regardless, the star guard is relishing being a veteran presence on one of the league's premier up-and-coming teams.

Also Read: "Some things got in the way of our relationship" - Kyrie Irving reflects on tumultuous time with LeBron James, still misses old partner