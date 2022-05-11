“Kyrie’s out here talking about a 4-year dynasty in Brooklyn, I think it’d better if they could put together 4 good weeks of basketball” - NBA analyst believes Kyrie Irving and KD need a leader around them

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets came into the season with lofty expectations. With one of the league's most talented rosters, it seemed a given that the Nets would find themselves in the NBA Finals. That was until adversity hit the roster and the Nets never managed to get back on track.

After refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, Irving played only 29 games. That created some tension with former teammate James Harden, who was eventually traded at the deadline to the Philadelphia 76ers. Although Irving returned full time in late March, the season had already spiraled after a knee injury sidelined Kevin Durant.

As a result, the Nets plummeted down the standings and were eventually swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

On the "What's Wright" show, analyst Nick Wright said he believes Irving and Durant need a leader in order to have success:

“Kyrie’s out here talking about a four-year dynasty in Brooklyn. I think it’d better if they could put together four good weeks of basketball.”

Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets hope to get back on track

There are going to be plenty of critics who will be eager to talk about Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets this offseason. After the regular season turned out to be a nightmare for Brooklyn, there remain plenty of questions about the team.

Brooklyn saw themselves battling injuries throughout the entire year.

Kevin Durant (knee) missed an extended period of time after being a contender for the MVP award. Veteran sharpshooter Joe Harris (ankle) played only 14 games. After trading James Harden to the 76ers in February, Brooklyn was expected to add versatile star Ben Simmons to the mix. But Simmons (back) was unable to make his debut after suffering a number of setbacks in his rehabilitation.

"Did I feel like I was letting the world down, or letting Nets fans down, letting my team down? And ya, part of that let down feeling definitely seeped in. ... I knew I was doing the right thing for me."

One of the biggest questions that remains for the Nets is the contract situation for Irving. The superstar guard is set to have a player option this summer, although many expect that a potential contract extension will fall into place.

Irving, the No. 1 pick in the 2011 draft, won one championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2016). He will turn 31 in March.

Durant, the No. 2 pick in the 2007 draft, won two championships with the Golden State Warriors. He will turn 34 in September.

