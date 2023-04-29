"Kyrie showing love to the GOAT"- Lakers fans are buzzing as Kyrie Irving is seen in attendance for Game 6

Kyrie Irving is at Crypto.com Arena to watch former teammate LeBron James and the LA Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers have long been rumored to be going after Irving since the offseason.

"Uncle Drew's" presence in Los Angeles quickly created a buzz on Twitter:

"Kyrie showing love to the goat"

Kyrie Irving had a player option heading into the 2022-23 season. He was reportedly willing to leave roughly $30 million on the table to reunite with LeBron James in Hollywood.

Irving didn't take the LA Lakers' $6 million mid-level exception and opted into his contract with the Brooklyn Nets. When "Uncle Drew" and the Nets couldn't reach an agreement regarding a long-term extension, Irving demanded to be traded.

Brooklyn acceded and traded him to the Dallas Mavericks for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie and draft picks. The LA Lakers also reportedly tried to offer Russell Westbrook and one of their future first-round picks, but the Nets turned them down.

@NBA LeBron dapped up a courtside Kyrie Irving before tonight's Lakers-Grizzlies game. LeBron dapped up a courtside Kyrie Irving before tonight's Lakers-Grizzlies game.🎥 @NBA https://t.co/Z838A6m5OA

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving briefly hugged before the Lakers and Grizzlies started Game 6.

Kyrie Irving is an unrestricted free agent

Kyrie Irving signed a four-year $136.4 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets upon his arrival in 2019. Without getting a max long-term extension, he opted into the final year of his contract in the offseason.

The Dallas Mavericks, despite giving up a lot for Irving, used a wait-and-see approach regarding his extension. Both sides could not agree on a deal when Irving arrived from Brooklyn.

