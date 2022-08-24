“Kyrie is working out in LA, and all these rumors circulating around the fact that he wants to be in LA” - NBA analyst questions how the Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant relationship will progress

Is everything all good with the Brooklyn Nets after the team announced Kevin Durant will be tabling his trade request to return to the team? Not so fast, said ESPN analyst Jay Williams, after all the drama last season and throughout this offseason.

On ESPN's "First Take," Williams said he still has some questions about the relationship between Durant and Kyrie Irving, saying:

"I still wonder about what is that relationship like between Kyrie and Kevin Durant. Kyrie is working out in LA, and all these rumors are circulating around the fact that he wants to be in LA ... I'm still waiting to see what that on-the-court dynamic could be."

There's been much speculation suggesting that Irving wants to eventually end up in LA, as he was connected to the Lakers often throughout the offseason.

The Lakers were on Irving's wish list in a request for a sign-and-trade deal before he took his player option to lock in his $37 million salary this season. Once Irving secured his money, the Lakers and Nets reportedly tried to work out a trade, but that couldn't be resolved.

Although Durant requested a trade in late June and presented an ultimatum with the team earlier this month, he will be returning to Brooklyn, the team announced. According to Tuesday's statement, Durant met with owner Joe Tsai, general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash on Monday.

So, after a shaky offseason followed a disappointing season that ended with a first-round sweep, Durant and Irving seem prepared to give it another shot. Time will tell if both will hit the ground running.

The offseason is always full of speculation and rumors. At one point, it seemed as if the Brooklyn Nets would move on from both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

For now, it appears that the tensions involving the superstars have cooled. Both are set to return to the Nets, as training camp for the upcoming season is just around the corner.

With both Irving and KD set to return, Brooklyn has one of the league's strongest rosters. The Nets landed Ben Simmons for James Harden in February. And the organization added to the team's impressive depth by adding veteran free agent T.J. Warren and Royce O'Neale this summer.

